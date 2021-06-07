German state vote triumph gives Merkel’s party a boost

BERLIN (AP) – The final results on Monday confirmed a bigger-than-expected victory for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party in the last German federal elections ahead of a nationwide vote in September. The result offers a boost to Merkel’s potential center-right successor, albeit above all a triumph for the popular state governor.

Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union won Sunday’s elections in the Land of Saxony-Anhalt with 37.1% of the vote, far ahead of the far-right Alternative for Germany with 20.8%. Pre-election polls had indicated a much smaller result, in some cases even a neck-and-neck race. The CDU has gained more than 7 percentage points from the last election five years ago, while Alternative for Germany has lost 3.5 points.

Elections in Germany’s 16 Länder are often influenced by local issues and voting sentiments, but are also seen as important indicators of national state of mind. The vote in Saxony-Anhalt, a sparsely populated region of 2.2 million, gives CDU leader Armin Laschet – the party’s candidate to succeed Chancellor Merkel in the national elections – a reason to celebrate after a bumpy start that included two losses in the state voting in March.

However, the result has been widely viewed as the job of the state governor, who appears to have rallied voters behind him as a bulwark against Alternative for Germany, which is strongest in the once Communist east. The daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung commented on Monday that “it is not the party which was decisive in the triumph of the Union (Christian Democrat), but one person: Reiner Haseloff”.

Sunday’s results were disappointing for the other two parties vying for the chancellery in the national elections on September 26. The center-left Social Democrats won 8.4% of the vote, falling to single digits for the first time in Saxony-Anhalt.

Green ecologists got 5.9%, making only minimal gains despite their current strong performance in national polls. Haseloff may no longer need them to form a state government after leading Saxony-Anhalt for the past five years in a coalition with the Social Democrats and the Greens.