German SPD wants to start coalition talks this week

BERLIN, September 28 (Reuters) – Germany’s Social Democrats, who narrowly won Sunday’s national election ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, said on Tuesday they hoped to speak with the Greens and Free Democrats later this week of the formation of a government of three.

The Greens and the liberal FDP, who are far apart on many issues, said they would speak to each other first to seek areas of compromise before entering into negotiations with the SPD or the Tories.

SPD parliamentary party leader Rolf Muetzenich said he welcomed the initiative of the two small parties to iron out their differences, but still wanted to speak to potential partners in a three-way coalition this week.

“It would be nice if the Greens and the FDP also focused on meeting us this week for exploratory talks,” Muetzenich told German radio.

Olaf Scholz, the candidate to become the first SPD chancellor since Merkel came to power in 2005, said he was optimistic about progress.

“I am optimistic. We will succeed in building a coalition with pragmatism and a willingness to cooperate,” Scholz said on Twitter.

His conservative rival Armin Laschet, 60, said he could still try to form a government despite leading his CDU / CSU bloc to their worst national election result ever.

However, the Germans are not in favor of another government led by the conservatives: 71% are opposed to Laschet trying to become chancellor despite his poor results, according to a Civey institute opinion poll for the daily Augsburger Allgemeine.

Merkel, who has not run for a fifth term as Chancellor, will remain interim during the coalition negotiations that will set the course for Europe’s largest economy.

The SPD, Germany’s oldest party, won 25.7% of the vote, up 5 percentage points from the 2017 federal election and ahead of the conservative CDU / CSU bloc with 24.1%. The Greens came in with 14.8% and the FDP won 11.5%. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Giles Elgood)