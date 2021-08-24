German SPD takes poll lead as race to succeed Angela Merkel tightens

Angela Merkel – SASCHA STEINBACH / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

The race to succeeds Angela Merkel as the German Chancellor tightened considerably on Tuesday as the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) took a shock lead in opinion polls.

Five weeks before the German votes in the general elections, the SPD overtook Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party (CDU) to take the lead with 23% support.

This could put Olaf Scholz, the SPD candidate, on track to secure a resounding victory and take control of the Chancellery in next month’s election.

The CDU comes in second with 22 percent, while the Green Party comes in third with 18 percent in the Forsa Institute poll.

The poll results are alarming news for the CDU and its candidate for Ms Merkel’s successor, Armin Laschet, who seemed on course for an easy victory until last month.

Mr Laschet saw his party’s support collapse, dropping eight points in just five weeks since he was filmed laughing during a grim tribute to victims of last month’s devastating floods in western Germany.

The findings are also devastating for the German Green Party and its candidate for chancellor, Annalea Baerbock. The Greens briefly dominated the polls in the spring and the election seemed like a two-way street between them and the CDU.

Olaf Scholz – AP

However, a string of gaffes and scandals surrounding Ms Baerbock has seen party support evaporate since those heady days, declining by ten points.

Mr Scholz appears to be the big winner if the latest polls are correct. Traditionally, the SPD has been one of two main German parties along with the CDU, and it is the only other party to have provided a post-war chancellor.

But until a few months ago, the SPD was seen by most political experts in Germany as a shadow of itself.

Political return

As recently as June 30, he was struggling in third place with only 14% in the polls, behind the CDU with 30% and the Greens with 20%.

Since then, the party has achieved one of the most remarkable political comebacks of recent years, even as the CDU and the Greens have faltered.

The story continues

While the SPD briefly took the lead in rival polls in 2017, this is the first time the party has led the prestigious Forsa poll since 2006.

Senior party officials and political analysts agree that the SPD’s return is almost entirely due to Mr Scholz, currently vice-chancellor and finance minister in Merkel’s coalition government.

Rely on Scholz

Mr. Scholz consistently outperforms his rivals when asked the Germans who they would vote for if Germany had an American-style presidential system and is more popular than his party.

“We are clearly counting on Olaf Scholz,” said Lars Klingbeil, the party’s campaign manager recently. “He’s the right man for Germany.”

Armin Laschet – AP

This is a personal return for Mr Scholz just as remarkable as that of his party. In 2019, he ran for the leadership of the SPD before being defeated by two far-left candidates in a Momentum-style takeover of the party.

The turn to the left was unpopular with voters and seemed to have doomed the SPD to political oblivion. However, Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken, the joint leaders who beat Mr Scholz, concluded that they could not win an election and called him back to run as the party candidate for chancellery.

His success since then is largely due to the fact that he didn’t make any mistakes. It was once considered so boring that it was nicknamed “the Scholzomat”.

But as Mr Laschet and Ms Baerbock’s campaigns imploded, his air of understated reliability became a trump card.

Additionally, he was not caught on camera laughing in the background as the German President paid tribute to flood victims like Mr Laschet was.

Instead, he’s seen by many Germans as a stable pair of hands with a track record as finance minister, and someone who won’t embarrass the country.

It remains to be seen whether he can translate that support into victory at the polls next month.