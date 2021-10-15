German SPD, Greens and Liberals announce initial deal for next government

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz took another step towards succeeding Angela Merkel as Chancellor, as his Social Democrats, Green environmentalists and liberal FDP on Friday announced a preliminary agreement to form a new government.

The three parties have been in talks since Scholz’s center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the parliamentary election on September 26 with Merkel’s conservatives in second place as she prepares to leave politics.

“All in all, we can feel here that a new beginning is possible, brought about by the three parties that have come together here,” Scholz told reporters.

“We have agreed on a text from the exploratory talks,” he said, adding that “this is a very good result which clearly shows that a government which aims to ensure that we progress can be formed in Germany “.

Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock said the original agreement heralded a “coalition of progress” to “really use the next decade as a decade of renewal”.

The deal that will form the basis of formal coalition talks almost means Merkel’s CDU-CSU alliance is heading to the opposition benches after securing its worst post-war election result.

CDU leader and Chancellor Armin Laschet had recently said his party remained open to forming a governing coalition, but even his own work hung by a thread.

Faced with their worst crisis in decades, the Conservatives plan to wipe out their leaders, with a congress by December to elect their new bosses.

Scholz, who is also Merkel’s vice-chancellor, this week expressed confidence that the three-way talks involving her party will produce the next German government before Christmas.

A coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP – known as the “traffic light” after the red, green and yellow colors of the three parties – found favor with the Germans, with 62% approving the constellation as the next government federal, according to a poll released Friday.

Scholz’s approval rating was even higher, as three in four say it was ‘right’ for him to become chancellor.

– ‘More difficult?’ –

Germany’s impending shift in leadership towards the center-left comes as Europe’s largest economy grapples with the complex challenge of securing the country’s post-pandemic recovery.

Serious shortages of raw materials and components are already holding back growth, with factories in Germany’s vital auto industry lying dormant due to supply issues.

As the industry urges state support to continue, a target of zero emissions by 2045 will require huge investments, including building more sustainable energy capacities and greener transportation options.

Through formal negotiations, the Greens and the pro-business FDP will have to see if they can bridge their differences on issues such as climate protection, taxation and public spending.

But both parties have said they want to “build bridges” to govern.

All parties are anxious to avoid a repeat of the consequences of the 2017 election, when the FDP dramatically withdrew from coalition talks with the Tories and Greens and it took months for a new government is taking shape.

Analysts believe that as compromises are found between the parties, Germany is unlikely to experience a left turn.

After all, Scholz was Merkel’s finance minister and has repeatedly stated that he adheres to Germany’s no-new debt rule.

Berenberg Bank analyst Holger Schmieding said it might actually be “more difficult under Scholz” than under a CDU-led coalition to secure potential changes in German and European rules or German tax liabilities additional in Europe.

“As Finance Minister since March 2018, Scholz has already shaped Germany’s fiscal stance and its position in negotiations with the EU to a large extent. chancellor, ”Schmieding wrote.

On the contrary, Germany is likely to continue its “gradual shift towards a flexible interpretation of the rules, more spending at home and in Europe and more investment in green and digital transformation, infrastructure and healthcare”.

