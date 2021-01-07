German Spahn plans to become Chancellor of Merkel’s party – Bild

BERLIN, January 8 (Reuters) – German Health Minister Jens Spahn is considering running as chancellor of Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc in the September federal election, Bild’s best-selling daily reported on Friday.

Merkel has said she will not stand for a fifth term in the election and that her Christian Democrats (CDUs) are due to choose a new leader next week. The winner would be one of the favorites to be chancellor, but someone else could come forward, not least because the Bavarian sister party CDU has to back the candidate. Citing party sources, Bild said Spahn, who has been in the limelight during the coronavirus pandemic, has discussed his future role with various influential CDU politicians in recent weeks.

A president of a state association of the CDU told the newspaper that Spahn “very openly considered running and said so very clearly in the discussions.”

Further, a leader of a CDU state parliamentary party told Bild: “Jens Spahn made it clear to me that he was ready to run for Chancellor if his poll results in March were okay. better than (Armin) Laschet’s. “

Laschet is one of the candidates vying for the leadership of the CDU, which will be decided at a conference January 15-16. Spahn, 40, supported Laschet for this work. He faces off against Friedrich Merz, Merkel’s longtime rival, and foreign policy expert Norbert Roettgen.

Spahn fiercely criticized Merkel’s open door immigration policy in 2015 and lost a CDU leadership election in 2018. He won respect for Germany’s handing over of the first wave of coronavirus, but now faces criticism for a slow rollout of the vaccine. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Daniel Wallis)