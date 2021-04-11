World
German President: Buchenwald a reminder of Nazi ‘barbarism’ – Times of India
WEIMAR: GermanyThe president of the president celebrated on Sunday the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp by reminding his compatriots of the inconceivable atrocities that the Nazis committed there under the Third Reich.
“Communists and democrats, homosexuals and so-called anti-social people have been imprisoned in Buchenwald. Jews, Sinti and Roma were brought here and murdered, ” the president said Frank-Walter Steinmeier said during a speech in the nearby German town of Weimar, 76 years to the day after the camp was liberated by American forces.
“With its diversity of victim groups, Buchenwald represents all the barbarism of the Nazis, its aggressive nationalism on the outside, its dictatorship on the inside and a racist way of thinking,” Steinmeier said. “Buchenwald represents racial fanaticism, torture, murder and elimination.”
Holocaust survivors and their families have not been allowed to gather for anniversary celebrations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, survivors from different parts of the world attended Sunday’s memorial service online. Large-scale commemorations of the 75th anniversary last year have been suspended due to social distancing requirements.
The Buchenwald concentration camp was established in 1937. More than 56,000 of the 280,000 detainees held at Buchenwald and its satellite camps were killed by the Nazis or died of hunger, disease or medical experiments before the liberation of the camp on April 11, 1945.
“It was a dictatorship, a Nazi leadership that was responsible for the cruelest crimes and genocide,” Steinmeier said. “But it was human beings, Germans, who did this to other human beings. ”
