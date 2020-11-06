World
German police search homes of four suspects with links to Viennese attacker – Times of India
BERLIN: German police said on Friday they were conducting searches in several German cities in connection with four people suspected of having links to the suspect Vienna forward who killed four people while opening fire on passers-by and bars on Monday.
Viennese police shot dead 20-year-old double citizen Austria and North Macedonia which had previously been jailed for attempting to join the Islamic State in Syria.
German BKA criminal police said on Twitter that they were searching homes and businesses in the German towns of Osnabrueck, Kassel and in the Pinneberg district near Hamburg.
“There is no initial suspicion that the four people affected by today’s measures took part in the attack, but it is believed that there were links to the alleged attacker,” said they stated.
The search warrants were obtained after Austrian justice handed over information to German prosecutors, the BKA said.
Swiss also arrested two men in connection with Monday’s attack, and Austria was in close contact with another country not specified in its investigation, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Thursday.
The 15 people arrested in Austria in connection with the murderous rampage are part of the radical Islamist scene, Austrian Interior Ministry officials said.
