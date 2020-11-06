World

German police search homes of four suspects with links to Viennese attacker – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 day ago
0 2 1 minute read

BERLIN: German police said on Friday they were conducting searches in several German cities in connection with four people suspected of having links to the suspect Vienna forward who killed four people while opening fire on passers-by and bars on Monday.
Viennese police shot dead 20-year-old double citizen Austria and North Macedonia which had previously been jailed for attempting to join the Islamic State in Syria.
German BKA criminal police said on Twitter that they were searching homes and businesses in the German towns of Osnabrueck, Kassel and in the Pinneberg district near Hamburg.
“There is no initial suspicion that the four people affected by today’s measures took part in the attack, but it is believed that there were links to the alleged attacker,” said they stated.
The search warrants were obtained after Austrian justice handed over information to German prosecutors, the BKA said.
Swiss also arrested two men in connection with Monday’s attack, and Austria was in close contact with another country not specified in its investigation, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Thursday.
The 15 people arrested in Austria in connection with the murderous rampage are part of the radical Islamist scene, Austrian Interior Ministry officials said.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 day ago
0 2 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Former Afghan TV presenter killed in capital explosion – Times of India

3 hours ago

To see where polarization is heading, Americans might turn to Poland

4 hours ago

Biden: Be patient, we’ll win, let the ballots count

5 hours ago

Tony Blinken to get top job in Biden administration, sources say

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button