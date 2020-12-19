German police destroy Turkish call center based criminal network

The conversation

As Christmas approaches, many families undertake a familiar ritual: an annual stay in the attic, basement or closet to pull out a box of precious ornaments bought, created and collected over the years, if not generations. Hanging these ornaments on the tree is an opportunity to reconnect with memories of personal stops, vacation icons, and in many cases, destinations visited. But, I argue, maybe it’s time to pull some of those old travel memories off the tree. While researching my 2019 book, “Confederate Exceptionalism,” I studied sites across the southern United States whose history is linked to bonded labor. Seemingly charming keepsakes are sold to commemorate many of these locations – from the White House of Confederation in Richmond, Va., To Stone Mountain, a Georgia cliff carved with images of Confederate generals, including Christmas ornaments. And while these memories may seem apolitical, their very circulation allows Confederate myths and symbols to become “normal” features of people’s daily lives. My research suggests that they may in this way desensitize Americans to the destructive nature of these stories and icons. Challenging Confederate Symbols In recent years, the United States has seen heated conversations about public symbols commemorating Confederation, centered on the Confederate battle flag and statues of Confederate generals. After the deadly massacre of nine black worshipers by a white gunman in 2015 at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, activist Bree Newsome climbed the flag pole outside the state capital to remove the Confederate flag that fluttered there. After Newsome’s act of civil resistance, then President Barack Obama called the Confederate battle flag “a reminder of systemic oppression and racial subjugation.” But some in the United States and even overseas still see the flag as a symbol of “heritage, not hate.” The statues of Confederate generals that dot the lawns of courthouses and public squares across the United States have sparked a similar controversy. In 2017, plans to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee sparked violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist from the “Unite the Right” rally killed activist counter-protester Heather Heyer. This tragedy prompted more towns, cities and colleges to remove or relocate Confederate statues deemed offensive. Nationwide debates ensued over how best to tackle this chapter in American history appropriately. Beyond the scope of these national discussions, my research into Confederate myths and memorabilia, many unexamined Confederate symbols have found their way into people’s kitchens, bedrooms, and living rooms. Take the “Confederate Cookbooks” that help modern-day chefs recreate Old South recipes and stuffed animals based on Little Sorrel, Confederate General Stonewall Jackson’s taxidermy war horse, for example. People probably don’t think about the horrors of slavery. when baking an apple pie or buying a stuffed animal for their child. They are not supposed to do it. But they do participate in that story and its mythologies nonetheless: in this way, seemingly apolitical objects like cookbooks, toys and Christmas ornaments commemorating the history of Confederation serve to normalize – rather than problematize – the objects, rituals and stories surrounding Confederation. More Than a Souvenir As a result, the tree ornaments depicting the Confederation White House, the home of General Robert E. Lee, or the Stone Mountain carvings are not simply mementos of a quiet visit. These places and people are also icons of the “lost cause,” an ideology that romanticizes Confederation by portraying the American Civil War as a battle for “state rights” rather than a struggle to preserve slavery. The lost cause is still taught in some schools in the South, demonstrating that the vestiges of Confederation are powerful and enduring. Like Confederate statues and flags, Confederate Christmas ornaments reinforce this myth that Confederacy – an entity built on white supremacy – was about southern “heritage.” So what appears to be a nostalgic travel reminder is actually deeply involved in a complex matrix. memory, history and racism in the United States. It’s simply wrapped in a seemingly benign way. Christmas ornaments communicate something about the person or family displaying them. They reveal their history, their passions and their aesthetic taste. So take a break to see if your Christmas tree represents your values. Does a Stone Mountain souvenir really belong between an ornament made in a kindergarten classroom and a glass nutcracker given by your grandmother? This article is republished from The Conversation, a non-profit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts.