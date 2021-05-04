German police arrest man with right-wing links for death threats

BERLIN – German police have arrested a 53-year-old man with a history of supporting the far right in a series of death threats against well-known progressives, including a lawyer, politician and comedian authorities said on Tuesday.

The threats typically included information known only to authorities, such as the names of the targets’ children or their homes, initially leading investigators to suspect police officers were involved and adding to concerns about the growing influence of far-right extremists in the ranks of the police.

Peter Beuth, Minister of the Interior of the central state of Hesse, where most of the victims lived, told reporters on Tuesday: “The threatening letters raised very serious suspicions about the police. But, he added, “From all we know today, no Hessian policeman has ever been responsible.”

Authorities said on Tuesday that the suspect, who has not been publicly identified under German privacy laws, had never worked as a police officer. Many notes were signed “NSU 2.0”, a reference to a far-right terrorist group who killed 10 people, planted bombs and committed robberies for more than a decade, starting in 1999.