German MPs question Angela Merkel and ministers on Wirecard scandal – Times of India
BERLIN: GermanyFinance Minister faces toasted Thursday by lawmakers probing payment firm collapse Wirecard in a parliamentary inquiry which would also put the chancellor Angela Merkel on the carpet.
Minister of Finances Olaf Scholz, who described the Wirecard scandal as “unprecedented” in Germany, is before the deputies, two days after the appearance of Minister of the Economy Peter Altmaier before the parliamentary committee.
Lawmakers are investigating the policy and regulatory failures that allowed the Wirecard cheat to go undetected for years, with critics saying the warning signs had been ignored.
Once a rising star in the burgeoning fintech industry, Wirecard filed for bankruptcy last year after admitting that 1.9 billion euros ($ 2.3 billion) were missing.
Former company chief executive Markus Braun and several other top executives have been arrested for fraud and money laundering charges.
The focus on politicians’ role in the drama comes at a difficult time for Merkel’s ruling conservatives and their Social Democratic coalition (SPD) partners, five months ahead of a general election.
Merkel in China
Outgoing Chancellor Merkel will be asked on Friday about her role in the scandal after it emerged that she had promoted Wirecard during a trip to China in September 2019, as the company considered a foray into the Chinese market.
His intervention raised eyebrows because journalists were already doubting Wirecard’s books at the time.
Merkel should consider whether “Wirecard’s promotion was really appropriate or if her office shouldn’t have looked at the warning signs earlier,” said Frank Schaeffler, a pro-business FDP MP who sits on the committee.
Merkel’s potential successor Scholz of the center-left SPD is also accused of being too slow to respond, whose finance ministry oversees banking regulator Bafin, who has been criticized for his lax oversight of Wirecard.
This, in turn, “raises the question of the political responsibility of Olaf Scholz and his state secretaries,” said Matthias Hauer, Conservative MP on the committee.
Speaking to lawmakers on Wednesday, Secretary of State Joerg Kukies insisted that Wirecard was not receiving special treatment from the ministry at any time.
Bafin was particularly criticized for his decision to impose a two-month ban on bypassing Wirecard shares in early 2019, which Schaeffler said “seriously damaged confidence in Germany as a financial center. “.
Bafin also filed a complaint against two Financial Times journalists who reported irregularities at Wirecard, while dismissing their suspicions.
The regulator has undergone deep reforms and a reshuffle at the top in recent months.
‘Criminal behavior’
As the electoral battle is in full swing, SPD and opposition MPs sought to draw attention to the conservative-led Economy Ministry by emphasizing the role of Wirecard listeners.
As a Wirecard auditor for more than 10 years, accounting giant EY approved the company’s accounts even as a series of media reports sounded the alarm bells about Wirecard’s accounting practices.
As they questioned Economy Minister Altmaier on Tuesday, lawmakers questioned whether the ministry’s watchdog, APAS, should have taken a closer look at EY’s work.
Any inadequacy on the part of APAS would mean that “the minister did not do his job properly either,” said FDP MP Florian Toncar.
Although he denied responsibility for the scandal, Altmaier told the committee that APAS compliance rules would be tightened.
In a midterm report in March, committee lawmakers denounced what they called a “culture of no accountability” and said financial authorities and political leaders had “well-founded indications of criminal behavior. to Wirecard “.
Some of the officials have already lost their jobs, including former Bafin boss Felix Hufeld, who was fired in January.
