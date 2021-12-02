German leaders gather to finalize Covid emergency plan

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designate successor Olaf Scholz will meet with German regional leaders on Thursday to finalize new measures to tackle the increase in Covid cases, with mandatory jabs among the options on the table.

Infections have broken records in Germany in recent weeks and hospitals are sounding the alarm, many of them already overcapacity and sending patients to other parts of the country for treatment.

Although the seven-day incidence rate declined slightly this week, it still stood at 442.9 new infections per 100,000 people on Wednesday, with 67,186 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Merkel, Scholz and leaders of Germany’s 16 states tightened Covid restrictions just two weeks ago, but met again on Tuesday to discuss tougher measures and are now expected to refine plans.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Scholz said he was in favor of compulsory vaccination for all Germans and wants parliament to vote on the issue before the end of the year.

“Too many people have not been vaccinated,” he told Bild television. Making jabs mandatory is justified “to protect us all,” he said.

Many experts blamed Germany’s fourth wave on its relatively low vaccination rate of around 68%, compared to other EU countries such as Spain at 79% and Portugal at 86%.

– ‘Must act quickly’ –

The mandatory jabs are expected to be in place “in early February or March, so we need to act quickly now,” Scholz said, promising lawmakers would be allowed to vote according to their conscience.

Merkel’s outgoing government had always ruled out compulsory vaccination, but the measure is now supported by politicians from all walks of life.

Merkel, the spokeswoman for Merkel did not approve the measure, but said that Germany was “in a dramatic situation of pandemic where new possibilities must be considered”.

On Wednesday in Berlin, a woman named Clara said she did not agree with the principle of mandatory jabs, but also felt that “we are already so deep in the pandemic that there is no way around it. “

Passenger Alicia Muench said that “it would have been a good idea from the start” and she was in favor of the move, “especially in certain professions, but also in general”.

Germany already announced earlier this month its intention to require health workers and soldiers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Extending it to the general public would see the country follow the lead of neighboring Austria, which is planning compulsory vaccinations from February.

Greece has announced mandatory jabs for those over 60, with unvaccinated people facing fines if they fail to comply.

– Borders for unvaccinated –

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday it was time for the bloc to “think about compulsory vaccination” against Covid, although she also stressed that it was up to individual states to make the decision.

“My personal position is… I think it’s understandable and appropriate to have this discussion now,” she said.

Other measures to be discussed in Germany on Thursday include capping the number of people who the unvaccinated can socialize with, closing nightclubs and limiting large events. According to plans, only the vaccinated and recovered would be allowed in non-essential stores.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder has said he expects Bundesliga football matches to resume in empty stands, following outcry over a crowded stadium in Cologne over the weekend.

Several hard-hit regions in Germany have already canceled Christmas markets and barred unvaccinated people from accessing public spaces like gymnasiums and recreation facilities to slow the spread of the pandemic.

But critics say the mosaic of rules is confusing, and this week’s emergency talks are aimed at making rules nationwide.

Thursday’s meeting comes two days after the country’s constitutional court ruled that sweeping measures imposed earlier in the pandemic – including curfews, school closings and contact restrictions – were legal.

