German elections herald Messier’s policy and weaker leadership after Merkel

BERLIN – After 16 years of Angela Merkel as Chancellor, the Germans dispersed their votes across the political spectrum on Sunday in the election to replace it, a fractured return which heralds a more disorderly political era in Germany and weaker German leadership in Europe.

Preliminary official results gave the center-left Social Democrats a 1.6 percentage point lead, a result so close that no one could yet say who would be the next chancellor or what the next government would look like.

The only thing that seemed clear was that it would take weeks, if not months of haggling to form a coalition, leaving Europe’s largest democracy hanging in a kind of limbo at a critical time when the continent is still struggling to recovering from the pandemic and France – Germany’s partner in the heart of Europe faces confrontational elections next spring.

Sunday’s elections marked the end of an era for Germany and for Europe. For more than a decade, Merkel was not only the German Chancellor, but also the leader of Europe. She guided her country and the continent through successive crises and thus helped Germany to become the leading European power for the first time since two world wars.