German Defense Minister visits troops in Afghanistan

BERLIN (AP) – The German Defense Minister arrived in Afghanistan on Friday for an unannounced visit to the country’s troops.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Germany was ready to “continue to support Afghanistan during its peace process,” the defense ministry said in a written statement.

Earlier this week, the German government paved the way for the country’s troops in Afghanistan – the second-largest contingent of a NATO force – to remain in place until next year if necessary.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a new draft mandate that would allow German troops to stay until January 31. The current mandate for Afghanistan expires at the end of March.

Deployments of German troops abroad require parliamentary approval, which is usually granted on an annual basis.

NATO has just under 10,000 troops in the war-torn country, helping to train and advise Afghan security forces. The German contingent of nearly 1,100 is the second largest in the Resolute Support mission after the United States.

“Afghanistan urgently needs perspectives and a balance in the society of warring groups,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said. “Our soldiers bring an important part with our allies, especially in the north.”

The Minister of Defense landed at Mazar-E Sharif to visit German troops.