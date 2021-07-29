German cycling official sent home after racial insult while televising the Olympics

The sporting director of the German cycling program was dismissed from his post and sent home a day after repeatedly shouting racial slurs during a televised time trial at the Olympics, the Olympic sports federation of Canada announced on Thursday. country.

Looking sideways at a German cyclist dragging two competitors from Algeria and Eritrea in a men’s time trial on Wednesday, director Patrick Moster could be heard on camera shouting ‘catch the camel drivers’, according to an English translation by the newspaper. website german wave.

The episode came a day after a Greek broadcaster cut ties with a commentator for a racist commentary on South Korean table tennis athletes, further undermining the themes of inclusion and goodwill that the organizers of the games are emphasizing.

It also followed the attacks on Naomi Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, but whose Japanese identity was openly questioned after being ousted from the women’s tennis competition.