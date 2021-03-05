German court suspends right to monitor far-right AfD party
BERLIN – A German court on Friday suspended the right of the country’s domestic intelligence agency to monitor the main opposition party in parliament, the far-right Alternative for Germany.
The decision of the Cologne administrative court has come two days after the news leak to the media that the intelligence service had decided to investigate the party, known by its German initials AfD, suspected of being a threat to democracy.
The court said the leak violated a confidentiality agreement and jeopardized the party’s guarantee of equal opportunity. It revoked the intelligence agency’s right to take further action against the party, pending the outcome of a continuing legal dispute over the measure.
Last month, the court ruled that the intelligence office, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, known by its German initials BfV, had been allowed to begin investigating the AfD for extremism. But the party has filed a lawsuit, the outcome of which will now determine whether the agency can conduct surveillance to monitor the movements of party members by tapping phones and other communications.
The court said in a statement that it prohibited “the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution from classifying or treating the party as a ‘suspect case’ and from any other announcement of such classification or ” treatment as a “ suspected case ” until a decision is taken on the emergency prosecution filed by the AfD. “
The party hailed the move, which comes as Germany heads to a general election in September.
“This decision is not only a great victory for us, but also for the rule of law, because the administrative court showed that the illegal action of the Office for the protection of the Constitution against the largest opposition party could be stopped by legal means. Said party leader Jörg Meuthen.
Increasingly concerned about the party’s positions, the intelligence agency spent two years scrutinizing speeches and social media posts by AfD officials for evidence of extremism. An assessment concluded that the party’s position violated principles of liberal democracy, including Article 1 of the German constitution, which states that human dignity is unassailable, officials said.
A year ago, the intelligence agency ranked both the most radical wing of the AfD associated with Björn Höcke, the party’s most notorious far-right fire brand, and its youth organization as an extremist and said it would place some of its most influential leaders under scrutiny.
The AfD holds seats in all 16 states in Germany, in addition to being the largest opposition party in the federal government. In recent months, support for the party has fallen below 10%, compared to 12.6% representation in the 2017 elections.
