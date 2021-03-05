German court suspends right to monitor far-right AfD party

BERLIN – A German court on Friday suspended the right of the country’s domestic intelligence agency to monitor the main opposition party in parliament, the far-right Alternative for Germany.

The decision of the Cologne administrative court has come two days after the news leak to the media that the intelligence service had decided to investigate the party, known by its German initials AfD, suspected of being a threat to democracy.

The court said the leak violated a confidentiality agreement and jeopardized the party’s guarantee of equal opportunity. It revoked the intelligence agency’s right to take further action against the party, pending the outcome of a continuing legal dispute over the measure.

Last month, the court ruled that the intelligence office, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, known by its German initials BfV, had been allowed to begin investigating the AfD for extremism. But the party has filed a lawsuit, the outcome of which will now determine whether the agency can conduct surveillance to monitor the movements of party members by tapping phones and other communications.