German chancellor candidates face off in first electoral debate

BERLIN (AP) – The three candidates to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in the German election meet on Sunday evening in a televised debate, with polls showing their parties close to each other and suggesting that many voters are unimpressed by choices.

Sunday’s debate on RTL and private television n-tv is the first of three before the legislative elections on September 26. The candidates are Armin Laschet for Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, Olaf Scholz for the center-left Social Democrats and Annalena Baerbock for the Green environmentalists.

Laschet is the governor of Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. Scholz is the vice-chancellor and finance minister of Merkel’s outgoing coalition government. Baerbock, who lacks government experience, makes the Greens’ first run for chancellery.

Recent polls show that no party is expected to get more than a quarter of the vote, a particularly disappointing situation for the Union after Merkel’s 16-year rule. The Union and the Social Democrats are neck and neck in most polls, closely followed by the Greens.

The campaign so far saw Laschet and Baerbock missteps, helping to give Scholz some momentum. He has seen his personal scores increase and his long-dying support for his party increase.

Germany has had televised candidates between the chancellor candidates since 2002. In recent campaigns there has only been one debate between Merkel and her Social Democratic challenger of the day. This time, two more will follow on September 12 and 19.

Merkel announced in 2018 that she would not run for a fifth four-year term. She has largely stayed out of that campaign, saying in a rare appearance a week ago that “predecessors who end their political work should hold back.”