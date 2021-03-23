German businesses say Easter lockdown will fuel bankruptcies

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) – Germany’s decision to extend the coronavirus lockdown and close stores on Easter could lead more businesses to bankruptcy and be counterproductive in encouraging people to flock to stores in advance, lobby groups said Tuesday.

The HDE Association of Retailers said 54% of fashion stores face the risk of insolvency after 100 days of foreclosure.

“After a year with the coronavirus, the situation for many retailers is desperate. There is no longer any hope of surviving this crisis economically,” said HDE chairman Stefan Genth.

After talks that lasted until the wee hours of Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would extend its lockdown until April 18 and called on citizens to stay at home and reduce contact as much as possible during five days from April 1.

The number of new infections in Germany rose by 7,485 on Tuesday to 2.674 million, while another 250 people died, bringing the death toll to 74,964. The number of cases per 100,000 in the past seven days has risen to 108 of 107 Monday.

Genth said the government was operating with “tunnel vision” focusing only on the number of cases per 100,000 population, rather than other measures and the fact that retailers have taken many measures to limit the risk infection when shopping.

“The risk of infection during shopping is low,” he said.

The HDE said the decision to close supermarkets on Thursday before Easter would be counterproductive as it would mean stores would be fuller on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The German Auto Trade Association (ZDK) also attacked the extension and tightening of the lockdown.

“Politicians must not shut down our country any longer,” ZDK President Juergen Karpinski told Funke Mediengruppe newspapers, warning of a wave of bankruptcies.

“If car dealerships are hardly contributing to infections, how is closing them supposed to help contain the virus?” (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)