German Buchenwald Memorial urges visitors to respect graves
The memorial at the former Buchenwald concentration camp in central Germany stepped up security this week after some visitors sledged over graves, the latest example of violations that occurred in former Nazi camps in recent years.
The Buchenwald episode, where tens of thousands of prisoners died, has left historians worried, once again, that the memory of crimes committed during the Holocaust has faded.
“Sledging and skiing are fun,” the Buchenwald Memorial said in a statement on Facebook. “Nonetheless, we would like to ask you to show respect for the victims and especially not to sled or ski near or even on the graves.”
The statement urged people to “behave in a manner appropriate to the dignity of the place”.
The Nazis imprisoned nearly 280,000 people in the Buchenwald camp and its satellites between 1937 and 1945. More than 56,000 died from torture, medical experimentation and starvation. Even after the camp was liberated by American troops in April 1945, hundreds of detainees died as a result of conditions endured during their imprisonment.
The site, near the city of Weimar, now houses a memorial and a museum. The remains of thousands of victims lie in a burial complex at the end of a slope, with a steeple at the top.
Jens-Christian Wagner, director of the Buchenwald foundation, told the German magazine The mirror that the parking lots had been occupied on weekends not by visitors to the memorial, but by winter sports enthusiasts.
The tracks of some of their sleds ended at the graves, Mr Wagner said, adding that if he understood that families needed time off with their children, they should go tobogganing elsewhere.
As the number of those who can testify to the atrocities committed by the Nazis during the Holocaust dwindles, historians and experts have worried that some may try to tone down the scale of the crimes or that their memory may fade away. through the generations.
Holocaust memorials have also been the target of desecration by increasingly assertive neo-Nazis and white nationalists. Buchenwald has increasingly faced unwanted visits from neo-Nazis, said Volkhard Knigge, the former head of the foundation that manages the memorial, as he prepared last year for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp.
“We are finding more and more messages in the guestbook claiming that Nazism and the concentration camps were sane and good for the Germans,” Mr Knigge told German media.
Rikola-Gunnar Lüttgenau, public relations manager at the Buchenwald Foundation, said more people had disrespected the site by riding horses or all-terrain vehicles in the woods near the memorial, among others.
“Unfortunately, the misuse of such a place has been a recurring theme in the history of concentration camp memorials in Germany since 1945,” Lüttgenau said in an email.
Earlier this week, swastikas and other Nazi symbols were also found on the wall of a Jewish cemetery near the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, according to the Auschwitz Memorial.
Last month, Mr Wagner of the Buchenwald Foundation urged looters to stay away from the site after a documentary broadcast on German television claimed the Nazis had hidden treasures below.
“Over time, historical sensitivity fades,” Mr. Wagner said.
But for some Holocaust historians, there is another possible explanation for anti-Semitic activity and desecration.
“More and more, we seem to have difficulty relating our historical knowledge to our moral choices today”, Piotr Cywinski, director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau National Museum in Poland, told the New York Times Last year.
“I can imagine a company that understands history very well but does not draw any conclusions from that knowledge,” said Cywinski.