German Buchenwald Memorial urges visitors to respect graves

The memorial at the former Buchenwald concentration camp in central Germany stepped up security this week after some visitors sledged over graves, the latest example of violations that occurred in former Nazi camps in recent years.

The Buchenwald episode, where tens of thousands of prisoners died, has left historians worried, once again, that the memory of crimes committed during the Holocaust has faded.

“Sledging and skiing are fun,” the Buchenwald Memorial said in a statement on Facebook. “Nonetheless, we would like to ask you to show respect for the victims and especially not to sled or ski near or even on the graves.”

The statement urged people to “behave in a manner appropriate to the dignity of the place”.

The Nazis imprisoned nearly 280,000 people in the Buchenwald camp and its satellites between 1937 and 1945. More than 56,000 died from torture, medical experimentation and starvation. Even after the camp was liberated by American troops in April 1945, hundreds of detainees died as a result of conditions endured during their imprisonment.