World
Georgian lawmaker’s legal work again focused on voting law – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Protesters are trying to get a Georgia state representative sacked by cities and counties who pay him to be their advocate, citing his role in promoting a voting law that adds restrictions.
Washington City Council voted 4-2 to ask Rep. Barry fleming resign on Monday, WJBF-TV reports. It’s unclear whether the city can immediately fire the Republican from Harlem because Washington has a contract with the Fleming law firm.
“We want to make sure every vote counts and we want to make sure everyone is heard,” Wilkes County Democratic Party Chairman Kimberly Rainey said among protesters demanding Fleming’s resignation. “These types of bills are voter suppression. There is no other way to say it and it hurts people who are already disenfranchised.”
Fleming earlier resigned as a Hancock County attorney after being targeted by protesters for his work on the drastic overhaul of the vote in Georgia. Fleming led the House Committee on Electoral Integrity and proposed the final form of Senate Bill 202, which Governor Brian Kemp signed into law hours after the Senate accepted the House changes. .
Opponents say the bill will reduce the voting capacity of Democrats and minorities. It forces people to present proof of identity to request a postal vote, reduces the number of days to request a ballot, shortens the early voting before the second round of the elections, provides for fewer drop boxes than what was allowed under emergency rules during the pandemic, allows the state to take control of local election offices and prevent people from distributing food and water to voters online within 150 feet (45 meters) of a polling station.
Supporters say the bill was demanded by Republican voters alarmed by the former president Donald trumpAllegations of fraud make postal voting safer, provide a permanent legal basis for drop boxes and increase the number of mandatory early voting days on weekends.
Fleming denies trying to stop anyone from voting and said he believed the law would resist multiple lawsuits to try to overturn it.
Georgia has faced a backlash since Governor Kemp signed the law, Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola Co. criticizing it and Major League Baseball snatching its All-Star Game from Atlanta Braves Stadium in Cobb County . Kemp and many other Republicans have counterattacked, as big business hurts the minorities they claim to care about.
The Fleming District includes parts of Columbia and McDuffie counties, but does not include Washington. He is also the district attorney for the city of Harlem, Lincolnton and Greensboro and the district attorney for Burke, Putnam and Glascock. A similar protest was scheduled for Tuesday in Burke County.
The Nation reports that Hancock County and Washington have paid the Fleming law firm $ 382,000 over the past three years.
Fleming defended a 2015 effort to purge the electoral rolls in the county seat of Hancock in Sparta. He also wrote an opinion piece in The Augusta Chronicle last November which called mail-in ballots “always suspicious” and compared them to “the shady part of town near the docks in which you don’t want to. not go for a walk because the chance to be shanghaied is significant. ”
Washington City Council voted 4-2 to ask Rep. Barry fleming resign on Monday, WJBF-TV reports. It’s unclear whether the city can immediately fire the Republican from Harlem because Washington has a contract with the Fleming law firm.
“We want to make sure every vote counts and we want to make sure everyone is heard,” Wilkes County Democratic Party Chairman Kimberly Rainey said among protesters demanding Fleming’s resignation. “These types of bills are voter suppression. There is no other way to say it and it hurts people who are already disenfranchised.”
Fleming earlier resigned as a Hancock County attorney after being targeted by protesters for his work on the drastic overhaul of the vote in Georgia. Fleming led the House Committee on Electoral Integrity and proposed the final form of Senate Bill 202, which Governor Brian Kemp signed into law hours after the Senate accepted the House changes. .
Opponents say the bill will reduce the voting capacity of Democrats and minorities. It forces people to present proof of identity to request a postal vote, reduces the number of days to request a ballot, shortens the early voting before the second round of the elections, provides for fewer drop boxes than what was allowed under emergency rules during the pandemic, allows the state to take control of local election offices and prevent people from distributing food and water to voters online within 150 feet (45 meters) of a polling station.
Supporters say the bill was demanded by Republican voters alarmed by the former president Donald trumpAllegations of fraud make postal voting safer, provide a permanent legal basis for drop boxes and increase the number of mandatory early voting days on weekends.
Fleming denies trying to stop anyone from voting and said he believed the law would resist multiple lawsuits to try to overturn it.
Georgia has faced a backlash since Governor Kemp signed the law, Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola Co. criticizing it and Major League Baseball snatching its All-Star Game from Atlanta Braves Stadium in Cobb County . Kemp and many other Republicans have counterattacked, as big business hurts the minorities they claim to care about.
The Fleming District includes parts of Columbia and McDuffie counties, but does not include Washington. He is also the district attorney for the city of Harlem, Lincolnton and Greensboro and the district attorney for Burke, Putnam and Glascock. A similar protest was scheduled for Tuesday in Burke County.
The Nation reports that Hancock County and Washington have paid the Fleming law firm $ 382,000 over the past three years.
Fleming defended a 2015 effort to purge the electoral rolls in the county seat of Hancock in Sparta. He also wrote an opinion piece in The Augusta Chronicle last November which called mail-in ballots “always suspicious” and compared them to “the shady part of town near the docks in which you don’t want to. not go for a walk because the chance to be shanghaied is significant. ”
Source link