World
Georgian authorities seek to remove 102,000 voters from lists – Times of India
ATLANTA: Georgian Secretary of State releases a list of nearly 102,000 voters who will be removed from the lists unless they act to preserve their registration.
Republican Brad Raffensperger the list announced on Friday, as part of a biennial attempt to remove voters who may have died or moved. The state has around 7.8 million voters and its office said the deletions included approximately 67,000 voters who submitted a change of address form to the U.S. Postal Service and approximately 34,000 voters who received election mail. .
Georgia voter purges became a hot topic in the 2018 governorship race between Democrats Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp. Secretary of State before being elected governor, Kemp oversaw aggressive voter purges during his tenure. More than 1.4 million voter registrations were canceled in Georgia between 2012 and 2018.
During the current purge, election officials said, cancellation notices will be mailed and those who respond within 40 days will have their registration back active. Anyone deleted can register again.
Each month, the secretary of state fired voters convicted of crimes or dead.
Raffensperger said more than 18,000 voters were fired last month after Georgia concluded they had died based on information from Georgia’s own death register or the Information Center on Georgia. electronic registration, a 30-state partnership with the District of Columbia. Officials said they had no record of any of those 18,000 ballots in the November 2020 general election or January second round.
The deletions are much smaller than the more than 300,000 voters Raffensperger sought to remove from Georgia’s registration lists in 2019. That year, Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Abrams, took filed a lawsuit to stop some of the deletions.
During the trial, Raffensperger agreed to keep 22,000 voters on the lists after finding it was too early to cancel their registrations. A federal judge, however, ruled against Fair Fight Action’s argument that Georgia should retain another 98,000 registered voters.
In 2019, Georgia purged 287,000 voters, while nearly 5,000 voted or contacted to prevent their registrations from being canceled.
Georgian law states that voters should switch to inactive status if they have no contact with the state for a certain period of time. the General assembly voted in 2019 to extend the non-contact period to five years. Inactive registrations are then removed if voters miss the next two general elections, giving them a total of nine years.
Only 276 voters will be fired under these “use it or lose it” provisions this year.
“Ensuring that Georgia’s electoral rolls are up to date is essential to ensure the integrity of our elections,” Raffensperger said in a statement Friday. “That’s why I fought and beat Stacey Abrams in court in 2019 to remove nearly 300,000 obsolete voter records ahead of the November election, and will do so again this year. Ultimately, there is no legitimate reason to keep ineligible voters on the lists. ”
Republican Brad Raffensperger the list announced on Friday, as part of a biennial attempt to remove voters who may have died or moved. The state has around 7.8 million voters and its office said the deletions included approximately 67,000 voters who submitted a change of address form to the U.S. Postal Service and approximately 34,000 voters who received election mail. .
Georgia voter purges became a hot topic in the 2018 governorship race between Democrats Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp. Secretary of State before being elected governor, Kemp oversaw aggressive voter purges during his tenure. More than 1.4 million voter registrations were canceled in Georgia between 2012 and 2018.
During the current purge, election officials said, cancellation notices will be mailed and those who respond within 40 days will have their registration back active. Anyone deleted can register again.
Each month, the secretary of state fired voters convicted of crimes or dead.
Raffensperger said more than 18,000 voters were fired last month after Georgia concluded they had died based on information from Georgia’s own death register or the Information Center on Georgia. electronic registration, a 30-state partnership with the District of Columbia. Officials said they had no record of any of those 18,000 ballots in the November 2020 general election or January second round.
The deletions are much smaller than the more than 300,000 voters Raffensperger sought to remove from Georgia’s registration lists in 2019. That year, Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Abrams, took filed a lawsuit to stop some of the deletions.
During the trial, Raffensperger agreed to keep 22,000 voters on the lists after finding it was too early to cancel their registrations. A federal judge, however, ruled against Fair Fight Action’s argument that Georgia should retain another 98,000 registered voters.
In 2019, Georgia purged 287,000 voters, while nearly 5,000 voted or contacted to prevent their registrations from being canceled.
Georgian law states that voters should switch to inactive status if they have no contact with the state for a certain period of time. the General assembly voted in 2019 to extend the non-contact period to five years. Inactive registrations are then removed if voters miss the next two general elections, giving them a total of nine years.
Only 276 voters will be fired under these “use it or lose it” provisions this year.
“Ensuring that Georgia’s electoral rolls are up to date is essential to ensure the integrity of our elections,” Raffensperger said in a statement Friday. “That’s why I fought and beat Stacey Abrams in court in 2019 to remove nearly 300,000 obsolete voter records ahead of the November election, and will do so again this year. Ultimately, there is no legitimate reason to keep ineligible voters on the lists. ”