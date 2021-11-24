World
Georgia: Trio guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. And now? – India time
ATLANTA: The murder was filmed and shared around the world: Ahmaud Arbery running to and then around a van in slow motion before his driver detonates him at close range with a shotgun.
A little after Travis McMichael shot Arbery on February 23, 2020, his father Greg told police how the couple armed themselves, the youngster continued Black man and trapped him “like a rat”. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan told officers he joined the pursuit and helped prevent Arbery’s escape.
After a 13-day trial at the Glynn County Courthouse on the Georgia coast, a disproportionate white jury found the three white men guilty of murder. Each man was also convicted of lesser charges.
What charges were the men convicted of?
A nine-count indictment charged the three men with one count of malicious murder, four counts of indictable murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of forcible confinement and one count. count of criminal attempt to commit a felony, in this case of forcible confinement.
Travis was convicted of all nine counts. Greg was convicted of all counts except malicious murder. Bryan was convicted of two counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of forcible confinement and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Prison time
Convictions for malicious intent and murder both carry a minimum sentence of life in prison. The judge decides whether it comes with or without the possibility of parole. Even if the possibility of parole is granted, a person convicted of murder must serve a sentence of 30 years before becoming eligible. Multiple murder convictions are merged for sentencing purposes.
Murder can also be punishable by death in Georgia if the murder meets certain criteria and the prosecutor chooses to seek the death penalty. Prosecutors in this case failed to do so.
Each count of aggravated assault carries a prison sentence of at least one year but not more than 20 years. Kidnapping is punishable by a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.
When will they be condemned?
It is not yet clear. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley will set a sentencing date.
Will there be recourse?
Calls are almost certain in this case, said University of Georgia Ron Carlson Professor of Law Emeritus.
A likely basis of appeal could be the exclusion of some evidence from the trial, he said. Defense attorneys had sought to present evidence of Arbery’s criminal record, records of his mental health and the fact that he was on probation. They also wanted an expert in the use of force to testify. But the judge decided not to admit any of this evidence.
“They will argue that relevant evidence useful to the defense was excluded by the trial judge and that was an error,” Carlson said.
It is also possible that appellate counsel will find other grounds for appeal after reviewing the transcripts and jury instructions and speaking with jurors.
Are there not yet federal charges pending?
Yes. The McMichaels and Bryan still face federal charges.
Months before the three men were tried for murder in the state, a federal grand jury indicted them in April with hate crimes. This is an entirely separate case that is unaffected by the outcome of the state trial.
United States District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood has scheduled jury selection in the federal trial for February 7. The three men are charged with one count of violating civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels have also been charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in a violent crime.
The federal indictment says the men targeted Arbery because he was black.
