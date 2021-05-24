Georgia Park with giant Confederate sculpture approves changes – Times of India

These measures were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to respond to criticism of the park’s Confederate heritage and consolidate its finances. AP Photo

STONE MOUNTAIN: The council overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant sculpture of Confederate Leaders voted on Monday to move Confederate flags off a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that recognizes the site’s connection to the Ku Klux Klan .

The movements were part of an effort of the Stone mountain Memorial Association to respond to criticism of the park’s Confederate heritage and consolidate its finances. The chairman of the association’s board of directors has promised further changes.

“We have just taken our first step today towards where we need to go,” Reverend Abraham Mosley said at a press conference after the vote. Mosley, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp last month, is the council’s first African-American chair.

Council did not address the sculpture at Monday’s meeting, but Mosley did not rule out changes being made to it in the future. Critics have asked the council to remove the colossal sculpture of General Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson from the north face of the mountain. Completed in 1972, it measures 58 meters in diameter and 27 meters high. It is the largest Confederate monument ever built and enjoys special protection enshrined in Georgian law.

The changes approved on Monday come amid a national race calculation that brought down dozens of Confederate monuments last year. Many of the Confederate monuments that are now controversial were erected in the early 1900s by groups made up of women and veterans. Some honor generals or soldiers; others carry inscriptions that critics mistakenly say about slavery as a reason for the Civil War or portray the Confederate cause as noble.

Work on the Stone Mountain sculpture languished until the state purchased the mountain and surrounding land in 1958 for a public park. Finishing the monument gained renewed urgency amid resistance from Georgia and other southern states to the civil rights movement and efforts to end segregation.

Today, the park 25 kilometers northeast of downtown Atlanta bills itself as a family-friendly theme park rather than a monument to the Confederation . It attracts a large number of tourists and other visitors interested in hiking to the top of the mountain or walking in the field. Yet it is full of Confederate imagery.

Former County of DeKalb NAACP President John Evans told Stone Mountain’s board ahead of the vote that he needed to do more.

“We have to remove the flags. We have to change all the street names and do what we said we were going to do: eliminate Confederacy from Stone Mountain Park,” he said.

A member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans who spoke at Monday’s meeting said keeping the sculpture at Stone Mountain was not racist but a way of honoring the soldiers who fought for Confederation. Eric Cleveland said he didn’t have a big problem with the board-approved changes, calling them a “compromise,” but said they would embolden critics.

“These people will not stop until our history is completely erased,” he said.

The museum’s board-approved exhibit will tell the story of sculpture, including its roots in efforts to maintain segregation, said Bill Stephens, CEO of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association. It will also reflect the site’s role in the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan. The group marked their return with a burning cross on top of the mountain on Thanksgiving night 1915.

The council also voted to change the park’s logo, which currently features the Confederate sculpture, and seek federal recognition for a bridge built by a prominent African-American.