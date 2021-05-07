Geoff Crowther, 77, dies; Guided travelers looking to get lost

After all, Planet alone, which was founded by Tony wheeler along with his wife, Maureen, herself was mistakenly named. Mr. Wheeler thought he would adopt the name of the lyrics “Space Captain”, sung by Joe Cocker and written by Matthew Moore – until his wife corrected it. (The actual line is “Once traveling across the sky, this beautiful the planet caught my eye. “)

An article by Nicholas Kristof in 1986 in The New York Times anoints Mr. Crowther “the patron saint of Third World travelers,” though Mr. Kristof admits that even saints are not perfect. He mentioned a jungle trek in North Borneo that had been included in “Southeast Asia on a Shoestring” at the suggestion of a previous reader.

“Then a few years later,” Mr. Kristof wrote, “a man walked into Mr. Wheeler’s office and said, ‘You know this hike which you think would take a day and a half? It took me six weeks. Halfway I cursed your name, but later I realized this was the greatest adventure I have ever had. ”

Not all travelers read Lonely Planet guides for fun. After Ethiopian rebels used the guide maps of Addis Ababa, the country’s capital, to seize them from dictator Mengistu Haile Mariam in 1991, Mr. Wheeler marveled, “As far as I know, this is the only time we have directly contributed to overthrowing a government.”

Mr. Crowther’s uncompromising frankness was not always welcome. He and his guide (“along with ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ and a shortlist of other highly subversive titles,” Mr Wheeler wrote) were banned from Malawi after gently denigrating the country’s autocratic president, Dr Hastings Banda. , by the way.

Stating that Mr. Crowther “has had an untold impact on a unique generation of travelers,” Richard Everist, former editor of Lonely Planet, described it as “a true explorer and adventurer who crossed borders and borders” and “defined the ethics and style of Lonely Planet”.

Geoff Crowther was born on March 15, 1944 in Yorkshire, England, to George and Susie (Halstead) Crowther. His parents were both workers in the cotton mill.