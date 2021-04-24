General who led Myanmar coup arrives for regional talks on crisis

The army general who has ruled Myanmar since leading the overthrow of its civilian government arrived in Indonesia on Saturday for a meeting with leaders of other Southeast Asian countries, after some of between them expressed concern over the killing by the army of hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators.

It was the first time since the February 1 coup that the Army Commander-in-Chief, Gen. Senior Min Aung Hlaing, had ventured out of Myanmar. Critics feared that his presence with heads of state at the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would give him an appearance of legitimacy.

Burmese politicians who have formed what they call a national unity government this week called on Interpol and the Indonesian police to arrest the general upon his arrival in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, for crimes against humanity, including ethnic cleansing campaign that led over 730,000 Rohingya Muslims outside the country in 2017.

The government of national unity, which claims to be the legitimate government of Myanmar, also urged the regional association of 10 nations known as Asean to give it a seat at the summit meeting and refuse to meet. General Min Aung Hlaing until he stopped. the killing of civilians.