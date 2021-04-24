General who led Myanmar coup arrives for regional talks on crisis
The army general who has ruled Myanmar since leading the overthrow of its civilian government arrived in Indonesia on Saturday for a meeting with leaders of other Southeast Asian countries, after some of between them expressed concern over the killing by the army of hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators.
It was the first time since the February 1 coup that the Army Commander-in-Chief, Gen. Senior Min Aung Hlaing, had ventured out of Myanmar. Critics feared that his presence with heads of state at the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would give him an appearance of legitimacy.
Burmese politicians who have formed what they call a national unity government this week called on Interpol and the Indonesian police to arrest the general upon his arrival in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, for crimes against humanity, including ethnic cleansing campaign that led over 730,000 Rohingya Muslims outside the country in 2017.
The government of national unity, which claims to be the legitimate government of Myanmar, also urged the regional association of 10 nations known as Asean to give it a seat at the summit meeting and refuse to meet. General Min Aung Hlaing until he stopped. the killing of civilians.
“Meetings that exclude the people of Myanmar but include the chief murderer Min Aung Hlaing who is murdering the people of Myanmar are unlikely to be helpful,” said group spokesperson Dr Sasa, who has only one name, in a press release on Friday.
Many leaders of the government of national unity were elected to parliament in November and are believed to have taken office on the day of the coup.
A statement from the Indonesian government announcing the arrival of General Min Aung Hlaing identified him as the commander-in-chief of the Burmese army, not the head of the country.
Saturday’s talks, billed as a leaders’ meeting, were to focus entirely on the situation in Myanmar. The meeting was announced just days before officials arrived in Indonesia.
Since taking power, the military has crushed protests across Myanmar by arresting elected leaders, shooting civilians in the streets, beating people, and looting and looting homes. As of Saturday, soldiers and police killed at least 745 people and detained more than 3,300, according to a human rights group tracking down the chaos.
The junta has issued arrest warrants for over 1,100 other people. On Thursday, he announced that the 24 ministers and deputy ministers of the national unity government had been charged with treason and illegal association.
The United States and the European Union have imposed targeted sanctions against regime leaders and military-owned businesses, but diplomatic efforts to stop the murder were unsuccessful. The United Nations Security Council, where China and Russia can be counted on to support the Myanmar regime, has taken no action.
ASEAN, which has a policy of non-interference in the affairs of member countries, issued a statement in March calling on “all parties to refrain from provoking further violence”, apparently ignoring the one-sided nature of the killings.
Among those expected to attend Saturday’s summit were leaders from Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Brunei. The Philippines, Thailand and Laos were to send representatives.
The Indonesian and Malaysian governments separately expressed concern over the coup, and Indonesia played a leading role in convening the meeting.
Some members of ASEAN, notably Singapore and Thailand, have close business relations with Myanmar and its armed forces. known as Tatmadaw, which owns two of the country’s largest conglomerates.
Three ASEAN members, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos, sent representatives to the Tatmadaw Armed Forces Day celebration on March 27. biggest single-day murder spree since coup.
Some of the ASEAN member countries may be reluctant to speak out on human rights issues due to their own violations, such as the Philippines. massacre of thousands of people in its war on drugs and the practice of Vietnam to give long prison terms for dissidents.
Asean stood up in 2017 as the Tatmadaw waged a ruthless campaign of murder, rape and ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims, who fled in large numbers across the border to Bangladesh, which is no not a member of Asean. Almost all of the Rohingya refugees are still there, living in squalid and overcrowded camps.
As Commander-in-Chief of the Tatmadaw, General Min Aung Hlaing oversaw military operations against the Rohingya.
International human rights groups have urged Asean not to meet with the general. Rather, they said, the group should impose sanctions on junta leaders, push for the release of detainees and seek to end the killings.
“Min Aung Hlaing, who faces international sanctions for his role in military atrocities and the brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, should not be greeted at an intergovernmental rally to deal with a crisis he has created, ”said Brad Adams, Asia director of Human. Rights Watch.
