General Assembly creates new permanent body for people of African descent

The 193-member body unanimously adopted a resolution establishing the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent, a 10-member advisory body that will work closely with Human Rights Council.

The new Forum will serve as a consultative mechanism for people of African descent and other stakeholders, and contribute to the development of a United Nations declaration – a “first step towards a legally binding instrument” on the promotion and full respect for the rights of people of African descent.

“Aggravating inequalities”

Negotiations on the modalities of the Permanent Forum have been underway since November 2014, when the General Assembly formally launched the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024).

By the resolution adopted on Monday – which sets out for the first time the mandate of the new body – the Assembly expressed its alarm at the spread of racist extremist movements around the world and deplored the “persistent and resurgent scourges” of racism. , racial discrimination, xenophobia and associated intolerance.

The move comes just days after the Human Rights Council established an expert panel to investigate systemic racism in policing people of African descent, and in the aftermath of a report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), caused by the murder of George Floyd by the police in 2020.

In this report and various public statements, High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet has sharp the “aggravating inequalities” and “blatant socio-economic and political marginalization” faced by Africans and people of African descent in many countries.

The report also notes that “no state has comprehensively considered the past or current impact of systemic racism” and calls for a transformative agenda to address violence against people of African descent. .

UN-wide expert advice

The Permanent Forum for People of African Descent will be composed of five members appointed by governments and then elected by the General Assembly, and five other members appointed by the Human Rights Council.

Among other tasks, it will seek to advance the full political, economic and social inclusion of people of African descent in the societies in which they live – as equal citizens without discrimination and enjoying equal human rights. human rights – and contribute to the development of a United Nations declaration on the rights of people of African descent.

The Forum will provide expert advice and recommendations to the Human Rights Council, major Assembly committees and various United Nations entities working on issues related to racial discrimination.

Best practices

It will also collect best practices and monitor progress made in the effective implementation of the activities of the International Decade, gathering relevant information from Governments, United Nations agencies, non-governmental groups and other relevant sources.

The first session of the Permanent Forum will be held in 2022, with subsequent annual sessions alternating between Geneva and New York.