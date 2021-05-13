Gaza conflict escalates with rocket barrages and airstrikes – Times of India

People gather items from the rubble of a residential building in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, which was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike. (Hosam Salem / The New York Times)

GAZA / JERUSALEM: Palestinian militants fired more rockets at Israel’s commercial center on Thursday as Israel continued a punitive bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the border of the enclave.

Four days of cross-border violence have shown no signs of abating and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the campaign “will take longer”.

The violence has also spread to mixed Jewish and Arab communities in Israel, a new front in the long conflict.

Synagogues have been attacked and fighting has erupted in the streets of some communities, prompting the Israeli president to warn of the danger of civil war.

Fearing that the region’s worst hostilities in years could get out of hand, the United States sends an envoy, Hady Amr. Truce efforts by Egypt, Qatar and The United Nations have so far offered no signs of progress.

In new airstrikes on Gaza, Israeli warplanes hit a six-story residential building that he said belonged to Hamas , the Islamist group that controls the Palestinian enclave. Netanyahu said Israel struck nearly a thousand militant targets in Gaza in total.

Gaza’s health ministry said 87 people, including 18 children and eight women, were killed and 530 others injured – straining hospitals already under heavy pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are facing Israel and Covid-19. We are between two enemies,” said Asad Karam, 20, a construction worker, standing next to a road damaged in the airstrikes. An electric pole had collapsed near the road, its wires cut.

A Palestinian rocket previously crashed into a building near Israel’s commercial capital, Tel Aviv, injuring five Israelis, police said. Seven people have been killed in Israel since the start of hostilities, the IDF said.

Israel prepared combat troops along the Gaza border and was in “various stages of preparation for ground operations,” a military spokesman said, a move that would recall similar incursions during the Israel-Gaza wars in 2014 and 2008-2009.

Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida responded to the build-up with defiance, urging the Palestinians to stand up.

“Massage as you wish, from sea, land and sky. We have prepared for your types of deaths that would make you curse yourself,” he said.

BIDEN’S HOPES

Gaza health officials said they were investigating the deaths of several people overnight who they said inhaled poison gas.

The american president Joe biden said he hoped the fighting would “end” as soon as possible.

Russian president Vladimir Poutine and Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres launched a video call to end the fighting.

“The main objective is to put an end to acts of violence on both sides and to ensure the safety of the civilian population”, Kremlin said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron also called for a “permanent reset” of negotiations between the two sides, and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for an “urgent de-escalation” of the violence.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue strikes against the military capabilities of Hamas and other groups in Gaza. Hamas is considered a terrorist group by the United States and Israel.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed a senior Hamas commander and shelled several buildings that Israel said were linked to the faction’s activities.

Israel launched its offensive after Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in retaliation for clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians near the al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Hostilities have opened a new front by fueling tensions between Israeli Jews and the country’s 21% Arab minority who live alongside them in some communities.

Jewish and Arab groups attacked people and damaged shops, hotels and cars overnight. In Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, dozens of Jews beat and kicked a man believed to be an Arab as he lay on the ground.

One person was seriously injured by bullets by Arabs in the town of Lod, where authorities have imposed a curfew, and more than 150 arrests have been made in Lod and Arab towns in northern Israel, said the police.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has called for an end to “this madness”.

“We are in danger from the rockets being launched at our citizens and our streets, and we are dealing with an insane civil war between us,” he said.

CANCELED FLIGHTS

A number of foreign carriers have canceled flights to Israel due to the unrest.

The deaths in Israel include a soldier killed while patrolling the Gaza border and six civilians, including two children and an Indian worker, medical authorities said.

The IDF said about 400 of the 1,600 rockets fired by factions in Gaza had failed, potentially causing Palestinian civilian casualties.

The conflict led to the freezing of talks by opponents of Netanyahu over forming a governing coalition to overthrow him after the inconclusive March 23 elections in Israel.

Although the latest problems in Jerusalem were the immediate trigger for hostilities, Palestinians are frustrated by the setbacks in their aspirations for an independent state in recent years, including Washington’s recognition of the challenge to Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.