Gaza activist group says 17-year-old killed in airstrike was a member

JERUSALEM – After a 17-year-old was killed in the Gaza conflict this month – one of 69 children killed in fighting between Israel and militants – an activist group claimed him as a member, without however, say whether he was killed in the fighting.

The teenager, Khaled al-Qanu, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on May 13, according to a statement by the militant group, the Mujahedin Brigades. It is against international law to use minors in armed conflict.

Mr. al-Qanou was among those pictured in a New York Times article on all the children killed in the recent conflict, but details of his death had yet to be confirmed.

While the Mujahedin Brigades said in a statement that Mr. al-Qanu was killed “in the Jerusalem Sword Battle,” the name Gaza militants gave to the last war, they did not did not explicitly state whether he was participating in the fighting when he died. In 2018, the Mujahedin Brigades were placed on a US blacklist that sanctions the financing of terrorist groups.