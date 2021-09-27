World
Gas pumps run dry in UK cities, wreaking havoc on supply chain – Times of India
LONDON: Gas station pumps dried up in UK cities on Monday and vendors rationed sales as a shortage of truckers strained supply chains.
A post-Brexit truck driver shortage as the Covid-19 pandemic eases has wreaked havoc on UK supply chains across the board from food to fuel, raising fears of disruptions and price spikes. price as Christmas approaches.
Drivers lined up for hours to fill their cars at gas stations that still sold fuel, though often rationed. There have also been calls for National Health Service (NHS) staff and other first aid workers to be given priority.
Pumps in British cities were either closed or had signs indicating that fuel was not available on Monday, Reuters reporters said, with some limiting the amount of fuel each customer could buy.
The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent fuel retailers representing 65% of all of Britain’s 8,380 forecourts, said its members had reported that 50% to 90% of pumps were dry in some areas.
Fuel suppliers have said they expect the situation to return to normal soon.
“There is a lot of fuel in UK refineries and terminals, and as an industry we are working closely with the government to help ensure that fuel is available for delivery to stations across the country,” said a joint statement from the fuel industry, which included BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Esso from ExxonMobil.
“As many cars now contain more fuel than usual, we expect demand to return to normal levels in the coming days, easing the pressure on gas station forecourts. We encourage everyone to buy fuel as usual. ”
The industry’s message echoed the government’s call for people not to panic when buying. Environment secretary Georges eustice said there was no shortage of fuel and there was no plan for the military to drive trucks, although the Defense Ministry would help test truckers.
Carriers, gas stations and retailers said there was no silver bullet, however, because the shortage of truck drivers – estimated at around 100,000 – was so severe, and because the transportation of fuel requires additional training and licensing.
The drivers stay at home
“We need calm,” Gordon Balmer, executive director of the PRA, told Reuters. “Please don’t panic, buy: if people drain the network, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
London taxi driver Paul Kirby said he had visited nine gas stations before finding one that had fuel.
“I’m fine for the next day or so, but it will be completely out of my hands. If I can’t get anything, the taxi will be parked,” he told Reuters.
“Probably 50% of my colleagues that I keep in touch with on a regular basis are sitting at home today because they couldn’t get fuel on the weekends.”
For months, supermarkets, processors and farmers have warned that a shortage of truck drivers is straining supply chains.
The government on Sunday announced a plan to issue temporary visas to 5,000 foreign truck drivers.
But Andrzej Dobrowolski, a 44-year-old Pole who owns a construction and transport business in Britain, said many drivers would scoff at such a proposal.
“Boris Johnson invite the drivers to come back and they laugh, ”Dobrowolski said. “They say: why should they leave their business in Poland, Bulgaria or Romania or anywhere in the EU for four months?
“What the British don’t understand is that it’s not just the money that is important,” he said. “Their offer is at least three years out of date.”
Amid warnings of a terrible winter to come, some European Union politicians have linked supply chain stress to the 2016 Brexit referendum and Britain’s subsequent decision to seek a relationship remote with the block.
“Free movement of workers is part of the European Union, and we have tried to convince the British not to leave the Union,” said Olaf Scholz, the social democratic candidate for succession Angela Merkel as German Chancellor.
“They decided differently. I hope they will handle the problems that arise,” said Scholz.
