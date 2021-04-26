Gas project in Mozambique: Total stops work after the Palma attacks

The Guardian

The department has seen decades of reform efforts, but campaigners say racism and violence are too ingrained to root out as Derek Chauvin crushed George Floyd’s neck below his knee, slowly killing him, a policeman who had just joined the force repeatedly asked Chauvin if he had to. adjust Floyd’s position. Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the department, refused. This precise interaction – an experienced officer training young officers to act violently – was not a one-off failure, but a “systemic” problem within the Minneapolis Police Department, according to RT Rybak, who served as mayor of Minneapolis for 12 years. years. “Since 1980, every mayor, including me, has had a reform agenda for the Minneapolis police,” Rybak said. “None of us made the necessary change.” The day after Chauvin’s conviction for second degree murder, the US Department of Justice announced an investigation into whether Floyd’s murder was part of a pattern of discriminatory and illegal behavior by the Minneapolis police. It was far from the first time the Department of Justice attempted to intervene in the police violence in Minneapolis. For decades, local, state, and federal officials have attempted to train Minneapolis police officers not to needlessly shoot or injure people and to have more positive interactions with Black, Native, and Asian residents. Police officers in Minneapolis have received extensive training on community relations, building trust and implicit bias. People hold signs with paintings of George Floyd, Daunte Wright and Philando Castile, all killed by Minneapolis area police after the verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial. Photograph: Carlos Barría / Reuters But these formal trainings had been undermined by the lessons officers taught each other on the streets, the reactions of senior officers to anti-racism initiatives and the success of the local police union in protecting the victims. officers against legal consequences, no matter how odious their behavior is, Rybak said. None of this is likely to change easily. “I think it’s hard to come to any other conclusion than: there is deep systemic racism within the department,” said Rybak, who served as mayor of Minneapolis from 2002 to 2014. “That’s not to say that every officer is racist, but it is. means that the culture is. Following Floyd’s death last year, the Minneapolis Police Union chief called Floyd a “violent criminal” and called those protesting his murder terrorists. After Chauvin was found guilty of murder, the union released a statement accepting the jury’s decision, expressing “deep remorse” for the “pain” felt by the community, but also criticizing what it called the “conspiracy”. politics ”and the“ racial racism ”of elected officials. The need for radical police reform is now a centrist position in Minneapolis. The majority of city council pledged last year to “dismantle” and “abolish” the police service. The effort ran up against political and bureaucratic barriers, but is now progressing through a new attempt to present the future of the department to voters. Current police chief Medaria Arradondo said in a statement he “welcomed this investigation” and believed the Justice Ministry would provide “further support” to implement “the changes. that he would like to see ”in the department. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo seen in February. Photograph: Richard Tsong-Taatarii / AP Arrradondo himself was one of a group of five black officers who sued the department for racial discrimination in 2007, a lawsuit that was settled for a total of $ 740,000. Some local residents said they hoped a federal investigation could bring improvements, while others, including longtime campaigners against police violence, argued that the problem of police killings was over. important that the Minneapolis Police Department and that a federal review was required statewide. In the past twenty years, 208 people have died in Minnesota after “a physical confrontation with law enforcement,” a database compiled by the Minneapolis Star Tribune calculated. While only 7% of Minnesotans are black, they accounted for 26% of those deaths. Some of the most publicized murders of black men by police in the state were committed by officers from the Minneapolis suburban police department, not in the city itself, including the murder of Philando Castile, 32 years old, in 2016 and 20 years old. -old Daunte Wright earlier this month. Other local activists said they saw the Justice Department’s investigation as mere political theater for the Biden administration and said they believed the police department was unreformable. “The Minneapolis Police Department was the poster child for reform. If you can think of reform, it was tried in Minneapolis, ”said Miski Noor, one of the co-founders of Black Visions, a local organization that advocates for the abolition of the police. Protesters carry a banner depicting Philando Castille in 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. Photograph: Stephen Maturen / Getty Images “Right now we have a black police chief. Before that, we had an aboriginal woman who was queer as a police chief. They have tried all the “identity” pieces… They have taken all the training they can on implicit prejudices, and they still continue to murder blacks indiscriminately. The Justice Department’s investigation “will spend millions of taxpayer dollars to tell us what we already know,” Noor said, calling it a “symbolic gesture that will do nothing to protect the lives of black people.” ‘Everybody Cries for Change’ In New Justice Department Investigation, Federal Officials to Re-examine Department’s Use of Force, Including Against Protesters and Those With Mental Illness ; its process for making officers accountable for misconduct; and its training policies, among others. In 2002, after a police officer shot and injured an 11-year-old black child in an attempted drug raid in north Minneapolis, the police department began a “mediation process” with the Department of Justice. Justice, agreeing to be “more aware of race and mental health issues” and to work on the use of force and diversity of services, according to reports. The agreement expired in 2008. In 2014, Minneapolis was one of six cities chosen for an Obama administration Justice Department program to rebuild trust between communities of color and the police, which included formal reforms in the ministry’s use of force policies and “24 hours of procedural justice and implicit bias” training for every officer in the department. As for Minneapolis, the protests after Floyd’s murder made it clear that the training effort “was not enough,” wrote one of the researchers who evaluated this Department of Justice program last year. High-profile incidents of police violence in Minneapolis date back decades, including a 1989 incident in which the police department burned down the home of an elderly black couple who died from smoke inhalation; a 1993 incident in which two Native American men were crammed into the trunk of a police car; and a 2015 incident in which a policeman was filmed threatening to break the legs of a Somali teenager. Daunte Wright’s coffin is escorted following a funeral in Minneapolis on Thursday. Photograph: Stephen Maturen / Getty Images Current Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey ordered the Minneapolis Police Department to end low-level marijuana bites after the Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office revealed racial targeting . Between January 24 and May 24, 2018, 46 of the 47 people arrested for injections were blacks. In 2020, 55% of all youth jailed in Minnesota were black – double the incarceration rate for white youth. Of the total number of youth jailed in the state, nearly 50% were from the county where Minneapolis is based. “I’m not the judge and I’m not the jury, but everyone is shouting for change, and the change starts with us. We have to take this step forward to make this change, ”a black officer in the early stages of his career from the Minneapolis area told The Guardian. “I want to be this change.” The officer, who requested anonymity, added that the community yearns for more black officers to fill positions of power: “We need you, go up the ladder,” the officer told the officer. black residents. While a Justice Department investigation can be productive, police officers could also take advantage of the doubt, the officer argued. “Not all cops are bad,” the officer said. “Just give people a chance.” Rogen Abdalla, 16, who staged a student protest against the police killings in the state capital two days before the Chauvin verdict, said she hoped for federal intervention but did not expect it to happen. that change happens quickly. “If the investigation goes as I hope it does, I think it will be a small step towards a better future, if not for me and then for my children or grandchildren,” the teenager told the Guardian.