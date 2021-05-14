Gas dreams in South America

The development of gas in South America, in a pandemic and post-pandemic period, was the subject of a new round of debates this Friday 14th during the XXX La Jolla Energy Conference, which takes place virtually from May 7 to 28. , and brings together Latin American business leaders and analysts. Credit: Emilio Godoy / IPS.

MEXICO CITY, May 14 (IPS) – Gas producing countries in South America are debating how best to use the resource and how to integrate the sector, amid geographic and infrastructural barriers.

The question was at the center of discussions this Friday 14th during the weekly debate at the XXX La Jolla Energy Conference, which began on May 7 and will end on May 28 and is taking place virtually, due to the limits imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

The conference will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays of each week in May and is organized by the Institute of the Americas (IA), which is headquartered in the coastal city of La Jolla, California, United States. Dedicated to the promotion of public policies and public-private cooperation in the hemisphere, the IA has energy as one of its main lines of action.

In the case of Argentina, Juan Bulgheroni, Pan American Energy’s vice president of upstream strategy and planning for that country, highlighted the characteristics of the Vaca Muerta unconventional gas field in southwestern Argentina. Argentina.

“It has sufficient resources to meet growing demand. Productivity has increased and costs continue to fall. We need to develop new facilities to control polluting gases and transport more gas,” he explained.

Bulgheroni assured during the discussions that “Argentina is on the road to recovery, because prices and consumption have returned”.

In 2020, Argentina produced 123.21 million cubic meters (m3) of gas, almost 9% less than the previous year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the January-February period of this year, gas production totaled 115.31 million m3 per day, a decrease of 10.6% compared to the same period of the previous year, in a period of two month in which the pandemic, declared a month later, had not yet broken out.

At the end of January, Vaca Muerta delivered 26.85 million m³ per day of fuel, but this productive basin recorded a decrease of 10% between March 2020 and the same month of 2021.

In the same month, the government implemented the Gas.Ar Plan, which aims to encourage investment and domestic production of gas to replace imports, and whereby the government pays producers for the fluid injected into the national system.

In Brazil, the gas law also entered into force in April and ends the monopoly of the public group Petrobras on access and transport of gas and regulates the transport, treatment, treatment, storage, liquefaction, regasification and gas marketing. the molecule.

The South American giant extracted 127 million m3 per day in 2020 and is aiming for a target of 276 million by 2030.

“We don’t have 20 years to develop our gas resources. We have to do it quickly, because there is a lot of unmet demand. Demand is concentrated near production centers, which is an advantage. And we have to see which combustible gas has to compete, ”said Sylvie D’Apote, executive director of the Brazilian Petroleum Institute for Natural Gas.

The conference, which will be attended by senior officials, executives and analysts from the region, will also address topics such as the future of transport, including its electrification; the outlook for hydrogen; energy cooperation between the United States and Mexico; as well as the future of hydrocarbons and the financing of the post-covid economic recovery.

Countries like Colombia and Peru are also analyzing how to extract more gas to increase their domestic market.

Armando Zamora, government president of the National Association of Hydrocarbons of Colombia, regulator and national administrator of the sector, predicted that investment and production “will increase when companies are allowed to return to work”.

“The hope is to return to pre-pandemic investment and exploration levels. This year, the investments are back, ”he said.

Colombian gas production is already at pre-pandemic levels, at around 1 billion cubic feet per day.

Carlos Sarmiento, Schlumberger’s managing director for Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, said the new Ecuadorian government, which will take office on May 24, wants to increase investment in the sector.

“Much of the effort has been made to maintain production. Therefore, a lot has to come to the legal framework and production strategy, there must be changes to attract investment in exploration, there is the potential. and infrastructure, ”he said.

Ecuador extracts around 1.08 million m3 of gas per day, which is insufficient to meet growing demand.

Wispy illusions

The common dream of gas producing countries in South America is to consolidate the domestic market and build an exploration platform. But this goal comes up against several obstacles.

Argentina Bulgheroni highlighted opportunities in petrochemical production, for plastics and urea, for fertilizers. “The best domestic product is export. Many internal obstacles will be overcome, but it is necessary to invest in pipelines. There is a bottleneck to extract and transport more gas,” he said. declared.

For the Brazilian D’Apote, there are opportunities for gas in the fertilizer industry, but there are “infrastructure and price barriers”.

One strategy is to build liquefied gas (LNG) regasification plants, imported mainly from the United States and connected to South American gas pipeline networks.

Decio Oddone, CEO of Enauta in Brazil, concluded that the integration of gas is not possible because the internal problems of a country have an impact on the supply of the whole network.

“What I see now is that since LNG is available, it sets the prices. If Bolivia or others want to be competitive with Brazil, they have to compete with LNG. I don’t see the need for pipelines.” , did he declare.

For Oddone, “Brazil can become a gas exporter, but it must first develop the domestic market, which can be more attractive than the foreign market”.

Sarmiento questioned whether there has been little exploration in Ecuador. “We have many opportunities for integration. For example, using Ecuadorian oil in a Peruvian refinery or developing fields in southern Colombia, using Ecuadorian infrastructure,” he said.

Saverio Minervini, director of the Latin American firm’s FitchRatings, predicted that regional integration will incorporate LNG, but “there are political risks and geographic and technical challenges.”