Garland defends DOJ’s decision to represent Trump in libel case

Writer E Jean Carroll had accused Trump of sexual assault and sued him for defamation when he denigrated his claim.

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the Justice Department’s decision to continue representing Donald Trump in a libel suit brought to you by a woman who accused the former US president of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s.

“The work of the Department of Justice in making legal decisions is not to support any previous or current administration,” Garland said in an appearance before a US Senate panel on Wednesday.

“The essence of the rule of law … is that similar cases be treated as, that there is no rule for Democrats and another for Republicans that there is no rule for friends and one for enemies, ”Garland said.

The Justice Department, which represents U.S. government officials in prosecutions related to their official duties, said this week it was proceed to his defense from the former president, who started under the previous administration.

“It is not always easy to apply this rule. Sometimes that means we have to make a decision about the law that we never would have made and that we strongly disagree with politically, ”said Garland, who has been heavily criticized for the decision.

Critics have argued that government lawyers should not be involved in Trump’s defense because the case concerns alleged personal behavior that allegedly took place before Trump ran for office.

In a letter to Garland, a group of 21 members of the United States House of Representatives said they opposed the decision. The department “shouldn’t spend taxpayer dollars defending former President Trump against a libel case … their decision to do so is deeply flawed,” tweeted Congressman Jerry Nadler, one of the signatories.

“This was not a situation where he was using his office to advance and advance US interests,” Barb McQuade, professor of law at the University of Michigan, told US media MSNBC.

“He is acting in his own best interests about something that happened in his private life 20 years ago,” McQuade said.

The writer E Jean Carroll had accused Trump in a 2019 magazine article about sexual assault at an upscale New York City department store.

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll, said on June 8 that she was troubled by the Biden administration’s decision to back Trump in the case. “It’s horrible that Donald Trump raped E Jean Carroll in a New York department store many years ago,” Kaplan told Politico.

.@TheJusticeDept shouldn’t be spending taxpayer dollars defending former President Trump in a defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll. Their decision to do so is deeply flawed. pic.twitter.com/CkgrdvktGg – Representative Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) June 9, 2021

“It is really shocking that the current Department of Justice allows Donald Trump to lie about this, thus depriving our client of her day in court,” she said.

When asked about the allegation while president, Trump denied ever knowing Carroll and said his claim was a lie.

In a brief filed with a federal appeals court on June 7, attorneys for the Department of Justice took the same legal position the department asserted when Trump was president.

The Justice Department argued that it did not approve of Trump’s conduct towards Carroll, although it did claim that a law governing the prosecution of federal officials justified the government’s decision to take over the defense of the former president.

“When members of the White House media asked President Trump to respond to Ms. Carroll’s serious allegations of wrongdoing, their questions were put to him in his capacity as president,” the department’s attorneys wrote in a new report. criminal record.

“Public officials can – and often must – respond to allegations of personal wrongdoing that cast doubt on their suitability for office. “