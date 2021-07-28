Gap backs Biles over decision to prioritize his mental health

Gap is supporting her star athlete Simone Biles after her retirement from gymnastics team competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Gap Inc. supports star athlete Simone Biles’ decision to put her mental health first and not compete in gymnastics team competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

“We stand behind Simone and support her well-being both in and out of competition,” Kyle Andrew, brand manager for Gap’s Athleta line, said Tuesday in a statement. “Being the best is also knowing how to take care of yourself. We are inspired by her leadership today and we support her every step of the way.

The world’s most prominent gymnast, 24, withdrew from team competition after failing in vault, citing her state of mind and the risk of injury. His team won a silver medal.

USA Gymnastics said on Wednesday that Biles will also withdraw from the individual all-around competition on Thursday. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and salute her bravery in putting her well-being first,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Biles is yet to decide whether to make the four individual finals she has qualified for, but her decisions so far are a blow to Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal. The broadcaster relies on stars like her to attract viewers to its expensive Olympic production, as well as sponsors who need large TV audiences to promote their products.

Athleta signed a long-term partnership with Biles earlier this year, ending its affiliation with Nike Inc. Gap’s sportswear brand has been the clothing retailer’s hottest brand in recent years and is getting a world exposure at the Olympics after bringing in Biles and the track star. Allyson Felix as his first two sponsored athletes.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, a Nike sponsor, shed light on the stress professional athletes face earlier this year when she pulled out of Roland Garros ahead of the second round, citing anxiety to speak to the media. Like Gap, Nike Inc. has expressed support for its athlete’s decision.

Osaka lit the cauldron at the opening of the Olympics last week and won their first two games before being knocked out.

