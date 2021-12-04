Gambians vote in first presidential election since Jammeh era

Saturday’s vote will be closely watched as a test of the democratic transition in the country, where Jammeh ruled for 22 years.

Gambians were due to go to the polls on Saturday, in the first presidential election in the small West African country since former dictator Yahya Jammeh fled into exile.

The vote will be closely watched as a test of democratic transition in the country, where Jammeh ruled for 22 years after taking power in a bloodless coup in 1994.

The ex-autocrat was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January 2017 after Adama Barrow, then an unknown relative, beat him at the polls.

President Barrow, 56, is now running for re-election and faces five other candidates.

Veteran politician Ousainou Darboe is considered the main opposition candidate.

The 73-year-old is a lawyer who has represented opponents of Jammeh and has run for president several times against the former dictator.

He was also foreign minister and then vice president under Barrow, before stepping down in 2019.

Many voters in this impoverished country of more than two million people hope for an improvement in their standard of living.

Widespread poverty

The Gambia, a piece of land about 480 km (300 miles) long, which is surrounded by Senegal, is one of the poorest countries in the world.

About half of the population lives on less than $ 1.90 a day, according to the World Bank.

The tourism-dependent economy in the former British colony has also been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barrow operates on a continuity ticket, highlighting infrastructure projects completed under his leadership, as well as increased civil liberties.

Polling stations must open at 08:00 GMT in The Gambia and end at 17:00 GMT.

An artist addresses the crowd at a campaign rally in support of Ousainou Darboe, former Gambian vice-president and leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), in Banjul on Thursday [Guy Peterson/AFP]

Each candidate has their own ballot box at Gambian polling stations, and voters choose their favorite politician by dropping a ball into one of the ballot boxes.

The unusual voting method is a response to the low literacy rates in the country.

The first results of the presidential one-round election could be announced as early as Sunday.

Jammeh’s political shadow

Questions about Jammeh’s continued role in politics and his possible return from exile were central themes in the run-up to the elections.

The 56-year-old former dictator also sought to influence the vote, calling for rallies of supporters to be addressed during the campaign period.

Jammeh retains strong political support in The Gambia.

Another political camp, however, is pushing for Jammeh to face criminal charges for alleged abuses during his rule.

Barrow set up a truth commission to investigate the alleged abuses after taking office.

Before the hearings ended in May, he heard testimony from hundreds of witnesses about state-sanctioned death squads, witch hunts and the imposition of bogus cures on AIDS patients, among other abuses.

The commission recommended that the government lay criminal charges in November, in a final report it delivered to Barrow without making public.

The names of those responsible against whom charges have been recommended were also not disclosed.

However, the criminal charges are politically sensitive given Jammeh’s follow-up.

There are also growing concerns about Barrow’s enthusiasm for the lawsuits, despite previous rhetoric that was harsh with Jammeh.

In September, for example, Barrow’s NPP party announced a pact with Jammeh’s APRC, a controversial move seen as an electoral ploy.

Jammeh said the move was taken without his knowledge and his supporters formed a rival party. But rights groups fear the pact will reduce the chances of a trial.