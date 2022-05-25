Gambia Says It Will Prosecute Former President for Murder

BANJUL, Gambia — Many of the Gambian citizens who testified in recent years that their former president was responsible for a wide range of atrocities never thought they would one day see him tried in a courtroom.

But that prospect became more real on Wednesday, after the current government said it plans to prosecute Yahya Jammeh, who for 22 years ruled over and often terrorized the citizens of his small nation on the coast of West Africa.

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission, created to uncover human rights violations, from 2018 to 2021 streamed the testimonies of victims and the confessions of alleged perpetrators live into the nation’s living rooms.

The witnesses included members of the former president’s hit squad, known as the junglers. But many more of the witnesses were citizens who recounted being victimized, such as Toufah Jallow, who accused the former president of raping her when she was 18, just after she had won the nation’s top talent show.