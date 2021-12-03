Gambia: Guterres calls for “credible and transparent” elections

In a press release issued by its spokesperson, António Guterres calls “the electoral management body, the candidates, the leaders of political parties and their supporters, by their conduct, to ensure a peaceful environment conducive to a credible, inclusive and transparent electoral process”.

According to news agencies, there are six candidates vying to preside over the 2.2 million people who live in the West African country.

Adama Barrow, the incumbent, defeated Yahya Jammeh, in power for more than 20 years, in 2016.

At the time, Mr Jammeh initially refused to resign, resulting in a constitutional crisis, but he ultimately facilitated an orderly transfer of power, with the UN and other partners praising his “goodwill and sense of state ”.

Visit

As part of the preparations for the election, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Annadif Khatir Mahamat Saleh, is visiting the country.

During the three-day visit, Mr. Saleh, who also heads the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), will meet with election observers, civil society organizations and the United Nations Country Team.

The Special Representative also held talks with the Gambian Foreign Minister on Friday.

Mr. Saleh is accompanied by Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee.

Reparations Commission

In his statement, Mr. Guterres also welcomes the completion of the work of the Gambian Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC).

On November 25, the Commission submitted its final report to the President of the Republic.

The Secretary-General commended the Commission for its “tireless work” and urged the government to ensure “prompt follow-up” to the recommendations contained in the report.

Mr. Guterres concluded by assuring that the United Nations remains “a faithful partner” in the process of transitional justice in The Gambia.

“[The UN] is ready to continue to support national efforts towards the full implementation of the recommendations of the Commission aimed at ensuring justice, reparations for victims and closure, as necessary steps towards national reconciliation and cohesion social ”, he assured.