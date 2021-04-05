Gaetz’s military adviser comes to his defense – armed without facts

Getty, Office of Representative Matt Gaetz

Besieged Representative Matt Gaetz deployed his “military adviser” on Monday to avoid the whirlwinds allegations of sexual and financial misconduct[…]it was only for the former employee to admit he had no exculpatory evidence and reveal that he hadn’t even spoken to the congressman in months.

Gaetz’s team hosted the event at the personal residence of former Air Force Captain Nathaniel Nelson. But rather than actually helping clear Gaetz’s name, Nelson seemed primarily interested in challenging rumors that he left the Florida Republican’s office last fall because he learned of the existence of sex trafficking allegations and misallocation of campaign funds. (Gaetz denies breaking the laws).

Sitting in front of a node of microphones, Nelson said rumors of his departure prompted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to question him at his home last Wednesday.

“Neither I nor any of Congressman Gaetz’s staff was aware of any illegal activity,” Nelson said. “This baseless claim against me further leaves me convinced that the allegations against Congressman Gaetz are also fabricated, and simply an attempt to discredit a very vocal Conservative.

Yet when reporters insisted on Nelson whether he could refute reports that Gaetz had inappropriate or even illegal relationships with much younger women, the veteran admitted he couldn’t.

“I am not here to provide any degree of evidence to support Congressman Gaetz, only to discredit these baseless allegations,” he said. “I have no specific knowledge of the investigation or of the facts involved in the investigation.”

Nelson, who was hired as Gaetz’s director of military affairs in January 2017, said he made a “planned departure” in October 2020 to enter the private sector. His LinkedIn now describes him as an inspiring speaker with his own ministry, but Nelson said he remains “loosely affiliated” with the Gaetz office as an unpaid advisor.

After the FBI visit, Nelson said he contacted Gaetz’s office. However, it doesn’t appear that Nelson and the congressman have been close since leaving the staff.

“You know, I haven’t had a chance to speak to Congressman Gaetz for several months,” Nelson said.

Asked if he thought Gaetz had shown bad temper, regardless of whether or not a crime was committed, Nelson dodged any questions regarding the congressman’s personal life.

“He’s been a powerhouse in Washington, defending the interests of Northwest Florida. I think the degree of attention he has paid to issues concerning Floridians is very, very important, ”he said. “I think all the allegations that he is involved in illegal activities are without merit. He has spent the last four years bringing a lot of spotlight on himself and his business, and I don’t think he would do anything illegal as well. “

The Justice Department has reportedly opened an investigation into whether Gaetz had a relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel – an investigation sparked by a sex trafficking case against one of his close associates in Florida, Joel Greenberg.

Gaetz denies having had sexual contact with a minor and has presented himself as a victim. His father, former Sen. Don Gaetz, was approached with a pony proposal up to $ 25 million to rescue former FBI agent Robert Levinson from Iran as a backdoor way to do away with the son’s legal problems.. (Levinson’s own family said there was credible evidence of his death).

It’s unclear what Nelson or Gaetz hoped Monday’s press conference would accomplish beyond confirming the FBI is asking questions about whether the congressman broke any laws.

But it did allow the media to question Nelson about another connection to the Gaetz family. He confirmed that a company he is associated with had applied for funding from Triumph Gulf Coast, a state-controlled nonprofit run by Gaetz’s father that distributes money to communities that have suffered abuse. damage from the Deepwater Horizon spill in 2010. Nelson said his company had abandoned its application.

