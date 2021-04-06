Gaetz’s Accused Extortionist Confirms, Denies $ 25 Million Shakedown

Astrid Riecken / Getty

The man Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused of trying to extort millions of family members – and blamed for recent allegations of sexual impropriety – admitted in a bizarre interview Monday to asking the Florida Republican’s father to fund an international plot to “save” a US citizen widely believed to be dead in Iran.

Air Force veteran and “research consultant” Bob kent confirmed to Sirius Radio personality Michael Smerconish that he approached Gaetz’s deep-pocketed father, former Florida Senate Speaker Don Gaetz, last month in search of a $ 25million loan dollars. The funds would ransom the release of Robert Levinson, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran more than ten years ago. Levinson’s own family believe him dead, but Kent insisted he had evidence Levinson is alive and remains a hostage in the Islamic Republic, although credible experts have dismissed his claims.

Kent said he was aware at the time that Matt Gaetz might have “legal issues” and suggested that helping with the mission would create “goodwill” towards the congressman. While Kent didn’t say it outright, these issues appear to be the recently surfaced allegations that lawmakers paid women for sex – including, possibly, an underage – and abused campaign funds. .

“Matt Gaetz needs good publicity and I need $ 25 million to save Robert Levinson,” Kent told Smerconish.

Kent described a sequence of suspected unlikely events that he said led him to solicit money from Gaetz’s father: namely, that he misinterpreted a “joke” by a federal agent who said the U.S. government would believe Kent’s information about the activities of a Kent-related activist could track Levinson down. Kent said his team tried to save the US agent last July and that he “lost four people” to Iranian forces.

Although he associated his request for the money with an allusion to the congressman’s alleged irregularities, and although he worked on the project with Florida serial fraudster Stephen Alford, Kent argued he didn’t had not sought to extort the Gaetz clan.

“I never threatened the man – in fact, it was the opposite: I told him that if he decides not to help us, he will never hear from me again,” Kent told About his meeting with Don Gaetz. “I can’t help but how that sounds.”

Nonetheless, Kent said Gaetz’s father initially interpreted the opening as an attempt at blackmail. But Kent claimed the local Republican power broker then became receptive and offered to approach then-President Donald Trump with the documents.

Kent said he insisted he was not interested in US government help. He claimed to have received a week ago from Levinson family attorney David McGee that Don Gaetz would actually fund his Middle East adventure – only for the younger Gaetz to show up. One day later and claim that the consultant was behind the reports that the congressman trafficked a 17-year-old girl.

“Last Monday I got a call from David telling me that Don was willing to fund the project and that I will send you operating money on Tuesday,” Kent said. “Then that night, Congressman Gaetz made headlines.”

In another interview Monday night with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Kent reiterated that “this was not an extortion attempt,” but mentioned the congressman’s potential legal problems because “he needs the goodwill of the government ”.

When asked why he wrote the Gaetz family that an indictment was imminent and whether he realized that it could be an implied threat, Kent simply replied that there was ” no threats ”and had“ nothing to do with the indictment ”or the investigation.

Kent also claimed that if the congressman truly believed he was being extorted, “he could have kept quiet and gone to the FBI,” but instead “exposed the Levinson family to further grief, and he take advantage to try to attract attention. of himself.

He added, “Robert Levinson is a constituent of Matt Gaetz, and you know it. The congressman just made Levinson’s situation worse. If he’s alive, it has a direct impact on his predicament right now.

Cuomo further pressed Kent on specific details he included in his letter to the Gaetz family, namely Kent’s claims that the FBI was believed to be aware of compromising photos involving the congressman and underage prostitutes. .

“How confident are you in what you are told?” Cuomo wondered aloud.

“So you can never be sure about rumors. These are just rumors plaguing North Florida among the legal and journalistic communities, ”Kent replied, adding,“ I have no information about a federal investigation. It was just rumors going around.

Ultimately, when asked if he was concerned about anything he might have said on tape in conversations with Don Gaetz, Kent insisted he hoped “the father wore a thread. of iron”.

Neither the congressman nor an attorney for his father immediately responded to a request for comment. Like Kent, they denied any wrongdoing.

