Gabby Petito’s boyfriend indicted for bank fraud

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – Federal officials say Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, whose body was found in a Wyoming national park after traveling across the country with him, has been charged with unauthorized use of a flow as researchers continued to search for it in the Florida swamps. .

The federal grand jury indictment filed in the Wyoming U.S. District Court does not explain who the card belonged to. But it does indicate that Brian Laundrie made unauthorized withdrawals worth over $ 1,000 during the time that Petito went missing.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider has said that an arrest warrant issued for Laundrie will allow law enforcement to continue prosecuting him as the investigation into Petito’s homicide continues.

Schneider urged anyone with knowledge of Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death to contact the FBI. It has not been revealed how Petito was killed pending the final results of an autopsy performed by the coroner in Teton County, Wyoming.

In Florida, the laundry search continued Thursday for a fifth day in a large forbidden wilderness preserve near his parents’ house.

The search in the Carlton Preserve Park began after Laundrie told his parents he was going there, days after he returned alone on September 1 from his trip west with Petito.