G7 pledges 1 billion doses of vaccine to poorest countries: Boris Johnson – Times of India

CARBIS BAY (United Kingdom): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says G7 countries have pledged more than a billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine for the poorest countries.
Speaking at the end of a G-7 leaders’ summit in southwest England on Sunday, Johnson said the doses would come both directly and through the international COVAX program.
The commitment is well below the 11 billion doses that the World Health Organization says are needed to immunize at least 70% of the world’s population and truly end the pandemic.




