G20 leaders tackle coronavirus crisis and global recession

G20 member states are expected to debate how to handle the coronavirus pandemic that has caused a global recession and how to handle the recovery once COVID-19 is under control.

The global procurement and distribution of vaccines, drugs and tests for low-income countries that cannot afford such expenses themselves is the order of the day. The European Union will urge the G20 on Saturday to invest $ 4.5 billion to help it.

“The main theme will be to step up global cooperation to deal with the pandemic,” said a senior G20 official participating in the preparations for the two-day summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia and held virtually due to the pandemic.

To prepare for the future, the EU will propose a treaty on pandemics.

“An international treaty would help us to react more quickly and in a more coordinated manner”, declared Sunday Charles Michel to the leaders of the G20.

‘Everything that’s necessary’

Meanwhile, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said the summit “will seek to strengthen international cooperation to support global economic recovery.”

“The G20 pledged in March to do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic and protect lives and livelihoods,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“As we meet this weekend, we must hold ourselves accountable for this promise.”

However, G20 leaders face increasing pressure to help avoid possible credit defaults in developing countries.

As the global economy recovers from the depths of the crisis early this year, momentum slows in countries with rising infection rates, recovery is patchy and the pandemic is likely to leave deep scars , said the International Monetary Fund in a report for the G20 Summit.

Poor and heavily indebted countries of the developing world are particularly vulnerable, which “are on the brink of financial ruin and escalating poverty, hunger and untold suffering,” the United Nations Secretary-General said on Friday. , Antonio Guterres.

To address this, the G20 will approve a plan to extend a debt service moratorium for developing countries by six months until mid-2021, with the possibility of a further extension, says a draft G20 statement. seen by the Reuters news agency.

“We are determined to continue to use all available policy tools for as long as necessary to protect people’s lives, jobs and incomes, support the global economic recovery and strengthen the resilience of the financial system, while protecting against risks. of decline, ”reads the press release.

The draft statement also expressed support for a push by the International Monetary Fund to explore additional tools to meet the needs of countries as the crisis unfolded and to address “the particular challenges facing small developing states.”

This could be good news for some middle-income countries hit hard by the pandemic, a collapse in tourism and, in some cases, lower commodity prices.

A final joint statement will be issued by the leaders of the United States, China and other Group of 20 countries after their meeting via video conference.

World leaders – from German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin – are expected to deliver speeches.

US President Donald Trump, who refuses to concede a bitter electoral defeat to Joe Biden, will also participate, a US official said.

Climate change

King Salman of Saudi Arabia will chair the summit, sources close to the organizers saying climate change was also high on the agenda.

The American change of direction also gives hope for a more concerted effort at the level of the G20 to fight against global warming.

Like the EU, already half of the G20 members, including Japan, China, South Korea and South Africa, plan to become carbon neutral by 2050 or soon after.

Under Trump, the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement on climate change, but the decision will likely be overturned by President-elect Biden.

“We expect, of course, new momentum from the new US administration on this issue, thanks to the president-elect’s declaration that the US will once again join the Paris Agreement,” said the president of the European Commission. , Ursula von der Leyen.

Economists said Biden would likely take a more cooperative global stance after taking office on Jan.20.

To help re-finance the fight against climate change, the EU will push for the G20 to agree on common global standards on what constitutes a “green” investment.

European G20 countries will also seek new impetus for stalled reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO), hoping to capitalize on the upcoming change of US administration. Trump preferred bilateral trade deals to work through international bodies.

This would help attract the massive private investment needed as many investment funds are eager to invest in environmentally sustainable projects, but there is no agreed way to select them. The EU is already working on such standards with the aim of putting them in place by 2022.

Imprisoned activists

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the first Arab country to chair the summit, has come under fire for its human rights record.

Activists and the families of jailed activists have launched vigorous campaigns to highlight human rights violations in the kingdom.

Among them, the brothers and sisters of the imprisoned activist Loujain al-Hathloul, on hunger strike for more than 20 days, demand regular contact with the family.

Amnesty International on Thursday urged G20 leaders to call on the kingdom to release all of its imprisoned activists. The UK-based group said activists who have led campaigns for women’s rights in the Gulf country continue to be jailed or face trial, despite women’s empowerment being on the agenda. the G20 agenda in Saudi Arabia.

But some Western officials indicated that human rights would not be discussed at the summit, saying they preferred to use bilateral forums to discuss the issue with the Saudi government.

“The Presidency of the G20 has given an undeserved mark of international prestige to the [Saudi] government, ”said Michael Page, deputy director of the Middle East at Human Rights Watch.

“Instead of signaling concern over Saudi Arabia’s serious abuses, the G20 is supporting the Saudi government’s well-funded publicity efforts to portray the country as a reforming country despite a significant increase in repression.