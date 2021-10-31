G20 leaders reach compromise on carbon neutrality and coal finance

On Sunday, a group of 20 leaders concluded a two-day summit by announcing that a compromise had been reached to achieve carbon neutrality “by or around the middle of the century.”

Driving the news: The joint engagement marks the start of the United Nations climate conference, which begins Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

Our thought bubble, via Axios climate reporter Andrew Freedman: The announced outcome is not what the US and UK were advocating – a coal phase-out date. However, some observers noted that this was a step in a positive direction on the need to further reduce emissions.

E3G Managing Director and Co-Founder Nick Mabey said: “After a fierce fight that went right down to the leaders, we expect the G20 to have confirmed the need for all countries to increase their ambition this decade, while keeping 1.5C close at hand. COP 26 must now turn this political promise into an agreed process.

“I cautiously hope what I hear from Rome,” COP26 President Alok Sharma said at a press conference in Glasgow. He said he was waiting for the final result.

Details: World leaders have also agreed to end public funding for overseas coal-fired power generation, but no targets have been set for the domestic phase-out of coal.

G20 leaders also sought a reasonable solution to reduce gas emissions and provide assistance to low-income countries facing the worst of climate change, by Associated Press.

