G20 grants aid to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

The Group of 20 (G20) has agreed to work together to avert a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, even if it means coordinating its efforts with the Taliban, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said after organizing an emergency summit.

The European Union opened the talks on Tuesday in pledge one billion euros ($ 1.2 billion), which will go to urgent humanitarian needs and also help neighboring countries welcome fleeing Afghans since the Taliban took control of the country on August 15.

“There was a convergence of views on the need to respond to the humanitarian emergency,” Draghi told reporters at the end of the special video conference.

United States President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many European leaders joined the virtual summit, which took place as the Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a US-EU delegation in Qatar. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent representatives rather than attending themselves.

Draghi said the absence of the two leaders did not diminish the importance of the meeting hosted by Italy, the current G20 chairman.

“It was the first multilateral response to the Afghan crisis… multilateralism is coming back, with difficulty, but it is coming back,” Draghi said.

The extraordinary summit brought together leaders and ministers from the G20 and key organizations such as the IMF and the World Bank [Filippo Attili/Press Office of Palazzo Chigi via AFP]

There was unanimous agreement among participants on the need to alleviate the crisis in Afghanistan, where the country’s assets abroad have been frozen, banks are strapped for cash, civil servants have not been paid and food prices have skyrocketed. Millions of people are at risk of going hungry as winter approaches.

“To stand there and watch 40 million people plunge into chaos because electricity cannot be provided and no financial system exists, this cannot and should not be the goal of the international community.” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters.

The EU stressed that its money would go to international organizations working on the ground rather than the Taliban, which has not been recognized by any other government.

Much of the G20’s aid effort will go through the United Nations, but there will also be direct country-to-country aid.

Coordination not recognition

Draghi said the Taliban were crucial in getting aid through, saying, “It’s very difficult to see how you can help the Afghan people… without some kind of involvement from the Taliban government.

“If they don’t want us to come in, we don’t come in.

Draghi stressed that coordination with the Taliban does not mean acknowledging their administration and that the Taliban will be judged by their actions, not their words.

He noted that the world was particularly concerned about the the fate of women in the impoverished nation.

“At the moment, we are not seeing any progress,” Draghi said.

The G20 summit took place as the Taliban were in Doha for their first face-to-face talks with a US-EU delegation [Karim Jaafar/AFP]

In a joint statement after the meeting, G20 leaders called on the Taliban to tackle extremist groups operating outside the country. Future humanitarian programs should focus on women and girls, and safe passage should be granted to Afghans who wish to leave the country, he added.

Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan said at the summit in a speech broadcast on national television that the Taliban had “not yet delivered what was expected.”

“We did not see any necessary inclusion on their part on the issue of humanitarian aid, security and prevention of Afghanistan as the basis of terrorist organizations and prevention of extremism.”

The White House said the leaders discussed “the critical need to maintain a laser focus on our enduring efforts to counter terrorism, including the threats of ISIS-K.”

Ahead of the meeting, China called for the lifting of economic sanctions against Afghanistan and for billions of dollars in Afghan international assets to be thawed and returned to Kabul.

The US and UK, where many assets are held, are resisting this effort, and there is no mention of the matter in the final statement.