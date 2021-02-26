G20 countries warn uneven vaccine rollout could slow recovery

“ We will not resume our normal lives until the virus is eradicated from all countries, ” Italian Economy and Finance Minister Daniele Franco said after Friday’s virtual meeting G20 finance ministers and central bank heads.

The uneven distribution of vaccines between the richest and poorest countries is a key concern of the Group of 20 (G20) countries as leaders consider creating a level playing field for the resumption of the coronavirus pandemic both in economic and health terms, Italy’s Economy Minister said on Friday.

Daniele Franco told a virtual press conference after the meeting of finance ministers and central bank heads of G20 economies that a key priority of the group is “to provide equitable access” to safe vaccines.

“We will not resume our normal lives until the virus is eradicated in all countries,” Franco said. He added that ministers and governors agreed on the need for a “bold and comprehensive response to curb the spread of the virus everywhere.”

He said this includes reducing the funding gap in an initiative for equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and treatment. The World Health Organization estimated the gap at $ 22.9 billion.

Franco said the group also addressed the “fragile and uneven” nature of the economic recovery, with a call for increased cooperation and coordination among G20 countries “to put the global economy on a path to growth. stable and durable ”.

“It is essential that we remain vigilant and learn lessons from previous crises,” he said, adding that participants agreed that “any premature withdrawal of fiscal and monetary support should be avoided”.

Asked about fears that differences in vaccine deployments, even between European Union countries and between Europe and the United States, could affect the recovery, Franco said the focus was on the delay manifest in developing countries, especially in Africa, which will be more difficult to overcome.

Ministers and governors also discussed exploring additional tools to help meet long-term financing needs in weaker economies, especially Africa, which have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

Italy last December took over the rotating presidency of the G20, an international forum bringing together the major economies that account for more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product. Economy and Finance ministers will check progress on the issues in July in Venice and a world summit is scheduled for October. Climate change and fiscal policy are on the agenda for July.