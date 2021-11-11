FW de Klerk: The man who still divides South Africa

FW de Klerk in 1992

For some in South Africa, FW de Klerk was a great statesman – the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who helped end the system of legalized racism he inherited.

For others, he benefited enormously from this same system and deserved to be prosecuted for his many crimes.

In truth, he was a multifaceted man.

The 85-year-old was South Africa’s last apartheid president. During his tenure, security forces inflicted extreme violence on black South Africans who simply wanted the country’s white minority to end rule – fighting for the release of Nelson Mandela and other prison leaders.

Apartheid did not exist so long ago and it remains extremely believed in South Africa, not least because no one has been criminally prosecuted for the violence of the time. Crimes were committed – its victims are traceable – but there were no criminals, it seems.

Some people believe that De Klerk could and should have done more to change this – to ensure accountability for what the apartheid system has done to black lives and for the violence of his government, and even that he would have also had to be brought to justice.

He was, after all, inside for many decades – he was at the forefront of the apartheid machinery at work and had benefited from it for many years.

“Moment of change”

A lawyer by training, Member of the National Party since 1972, De Klerk had a solid understanding of the party that created apartheid and found a way to work within its structures to rise to the top, even if it was arguably more moderate in its views than its predecessors.

Perhaps it was this that allowed him to cautiously steer even the most visceral supporters of the apartheid system within his party to the negotiating table where Mandela offered a chance to help rebuild the country – a negotiated way out of what many thought was a bloodbath.

The Archbishop Desmond Tutu Foundation recognized his contribution to the democratic transition:

“The late FW De Klerk played an important role in the history of South Africa. At a time when all of his colleagues did not see the country’s future trajectory unfolding in the same way, he recognized the moment of change and demonstrated the will to act on it. “

The custodians of Nelson Mandela’s legacy, with whom De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize, pointedly described him as someone with a “great” legacy but also an “unequal” one.

Nelson Mandela did not think that FW de Klerk was a “great emancipator”

De Klerk chose to negotiate with the African National Congress (ANC) at a time when many countries around the world and former allies had turned their backs on the National Party and their government was practically bankrupt. Skeptics say he was more of a pragmatist than an idealist – that he had little choice.

In his book, Long Walk to Freedom, Mandela was quite clear: “Despite his seemingly progressive actions, Mr. de Klerk was by no means the great emancipator.

“He did not make any of his reforms with the intention of getting out of power. He did them precisely for the opposite reason: to secure power to the Afrikaners in a new dispensation.”

“Coward” and “seller”

However, this decision alienated him from many in his party and years later some members of his Afrikaner community still viewed De Klerk as a traitor.

Few years ago I visited the city of Orania, reserved for whites – home to people disappointed by the dream of the “rainbow nation”, choosing instead to live in isolation.

There on a hill in the small town where the old apartheid flag continued to fly and where bronze statues of former apartheid government leaders stood proudly on display, De Klerk had vanished – erased from their list of “heroes”.

The people I spoke to saw him as a coward and thought he had sold them.

Even until the end, De Klerk seemed unsettled by his own place in South Africa as he battled the disease.

In the video message released by his foundation shortly after his death, the frail-looking De Klerk said that while he had once supported the “separate development” project as he called apartheid, in the 1980s he had “completely changed”.

The election campaign of FW de Klerk in 1994

He described the change of mind as a conversion and said it was the reason he agreed to negotiate with Mandela and other political leaders.

He added that in the years following the end of the oppressive regime, he had done what he could to continue to denounce it, even in the midst of skepticism.

“Allow me today to repeat in this last post: I apologize, without reservation, for the pain, the hurt, the indignity and the damage that apartheid has caused to blacks, browns and Indians of ‘South Africa,’ De Klerk said. in a video dubbed his “final message”.

For the majority of South Africans, the legacy of apartheid has led millions of people to live in poverty and persistent inequalities.

Some here believe that reparation has not come about largely because there is no shared recognition that apartheid has gone unpunished – De Klerk’s death leaves tough questions about how to deal with it. count that.

“De Klerk attended the meeting of the State Security Council where they discussed the fate of Matthew Goniwe and Fort Calata in 1984 and 1985,” said Lukhanyo Calata of the Fort Calata Foundation.

His father, Fort Calata, was an anti-apartheid activist and was assassinated alongside Matthew Goniwe and two other men by apartheid police in 1985 – the Cradock Four.

He has worked for years for justice and in June of this year he approached the courts to help him prosecute the apartheid-era killings. A decision is still pending.

“It is sad that another apartheid criminal has died without giving an account of the crimes he helped to perpetrate against our humanity,” Calata said.

