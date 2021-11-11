FW De Klerk, former South African president who dismantled apartheid, dies at 85

FW de Klerk, who drastically dismantled the apartheid system in South Africa that he and his ancestors had helped set up, died at his home on Thursday. He was 85 years old.

The death of the former president was confirmed by the FW de Klerk Foundation, which said in a statement that he died at his home in Fresnaye, a suburb of Cape Town, after being diagnosed with cancer.

A member of an eminent Afrikaner family, M. de Klerk had vehemently defended the separation of races during his long political ascent. But once he took office as president in 1989, he stunned his deeply divided nation, and the world at large, by reconsidering South Africa’s racist ways, a step that won him, as well. than Nelson Mandela, who he got out of prison, The Nobel Peace Prize.

A full obituary will follow.