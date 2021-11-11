FW de Klerk: former South African president dies at 85

FW de Klerk, the former South African president and last white to rule the country, has died at the age of 85.

Mr de Klerk, who was also a key figure in the transition to democracy, was diagnosed with cancer this year.

He was head of state between September 1989 and May 1994.

In 1990 he announced he was releasing Nelson Mandela, which led to historic elections that brought the anti-apartheid leader to power.

Mr. de Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mr. Mandela for helping to negotiate an end to apartheid. But his legacy divides opinion in South Africa.

A statement from the former president’s FW de Klerk Foundation on Thursday said he passed away peacefully at his Cape Town home following his battle with mesothelioma cancer.

The foundation announced the diagnosis – cancer that affects the lining of the lungs – in June.

Mr de Klerk is survived by his wife Elita, children Jan and Susan and grandchildren, the statement said.

End apartheid

The former president was born in March 1936 in Johannesburg, in a line of politicians of the Afrikaner National Party.

He worked as a lawyer and held a series of ministerial posts before succeeding PW Botha as head of the National Party in February 1989, and months later becoming president.

In a famous speech in parliament the following year, he announced that he was lifting the ban on parties that included Mr Mandela’s African National Congress (ANC).

He also announced that Mr. Mandela would be released from prison after 27 years.

His actions helped end apartheid-era South Africa, and he became one of the country’s two vice-presidents following the 1994 multi-party elections that saw Mr. Mandela become president. .

He retired from politics in 1997 saying, “I am resigning because I believe it is in the best interests of the party and the country.

The story continues

“Unequal inheritance”

Although relations between Mr de Klerk and Mr Mandela have often been punctuated by bitter disagreements, the new president described the man he succeeded as someone of great integrity.

In a statement released Thursday, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said Mr. de Klerk would be “forever linked to Nelson Mandela in the annals of South African history.”

“De Klerk’s legacy is important. It is also an unequal legacy, something that South Africans are called to take into account at this time,” the statement added.

FW de Klerk and Nelson Mandela in 2010

Many criticized Mr de Klerk for failing to contain violence against black South Africans and anti-apartheid activists during his tenure.

Last year he found himself embroiled in an argument in which he was accused of downplaying the seriousness of apartheid. He then apologized for “quibbling” about the case.

Human rights lawyer Howard Varney described him as an “apartheid apologist”.

But South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, said its contribution to the country’s transition to democracy could not be overstated.

“His decision, less than a year after his assumption of the presidency … to unblock the liberation movements, to release Nelson Mandela from prison, to lift the ban on political marches and to begin the process of negotiating four years ahead of our first democratic elections was a turning point in our country’s history, ”party leader John Steenhuisen said in a statement.

Analysis box by Andrew Harding, Africa correspondent

The reactions here in South Africa echo the divisions that have haunted FW de Klerk for decades. Some see him as an honest man, a rare politician who made the unusual decision to negotiate a path – for himself and for his party – out of power and in so doing helped to steer the country away from civil war. racialism that many feared would engulf South Africa in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

But others, including Nelson Mandela, were more cautious, viewing de Klerk as a political opportunist, a conservative Afrikaaner, who realized that with the end of the Cold War and biting international sanctions, he had other alternative than to negotiate with the black majority.

In recent years, a younger generation of South Africans – some encouraged by populist politicians – have sought to question the compromises that have accompanied South Africa’s transition to democracy, and have argued that de Klerk and d Other apartheid leaders should be held accountable for death squads who targeted members of the liberation movement.

De Klerk apologized for elements of apartheid, but until his death he still struggled to recognize the actions of the apartheid regime – in treating millions of black South Africans as citizens second class, limiting their education and banishing them to black “homelands” – was a crime against humanity.