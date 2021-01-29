Fury at Emmanuel Macron’s “ absurd ” claims on the Oxford Covid vaccine

Emmanuel Macron has been criticized for claiming the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab appeared to be ‘near ineffective’ among those over 65 – Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Emmanuel Macron has been accused of making “absurd” and “false” claims about the Oxford-AstraZeneca coup which risked undermining public confidence in the UK vaccination program.

Conservative MPs and scientists accused the French president of not understanding the science after claiming the vaccine “did not work as expected” and appeared to be “nearly ineffective” in those over 65.

Mr Macron also criticized the UK’s decision give doses 12 weeks apart, claiming it could “accelerate mutations” in the virus. He was speaking hours before the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying it could be used “in the elderly”.

It was the last salvo in the extraordinary dispute between Brussels and the United Kingdom over vaccines, which saw the EU backtrack on measures to prevent jabs from crossing the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland on Friday evening.

The plans, which were part of larger EU measures to control vaccine exports, threatened to effectively create a border on the island of Ireland and met a fierce international backlash.

Arlene Foster, Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, called it an “act of incredible hostility”, while the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Right Reverend Justin Welby, also condemned the move, warning that “seek to controlling the export of vaccines undermines basic EU ethics. “

Separately, Micheal Martin, the Irish Taoiseach, expressed his concern during tense discussions with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with sources saying neither the UK nor Irish governments had been informed in advance.

After speaking with Ms Foster and Mr Martin, the Prime Minister also spoke with Ms von der Leyen, during which he expressed his “grave concerns about the potential impact that the measures that the EU today has taken on vaccine exports could have ”.

Michael Gove spoke to Maros Sefocovic, Vice-President of the European Commission and his counterpart from the UK-EU Joint Committee, to “express UK concern over the EU’s lack of notification on its actions in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol “.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, urged the EU to defuse tensions and deploy a “spirit of cooperation” with the UK to navigate “an extremely serious crisis”.

Facing growing condemnation, the Commission issued a statement on Friday evening confirming the U-turn, adding that it would “ensure that the Ireland / Northern Ireland protocol is not affected”.

Speaking in Paris on Friday afternoon, Mr Macron said of the AstraZeneca coup: “We are waiting for the EMA [European Medicines Agency] results, but today everything suggests that it is almost ineffective on people over 65, some say those 60 years or over.

“What I can officially tell you today is that the first results we have are not encouraging for the 60 to 65 year olds regarding AstraZeneca.”

Sir John Bell, regius chair of medicine at the University of Oxford who has led vaccine trials and is a member of the UK vaccine task force, said Mr Macron’s comments were “very unfair and also false “.

“This statement suggests that he has not reviewed the clinical or immunogenicity data which shows that he is excellent in those over 65,” said Sir John. “There is a lot of evidence for strong antibody responses in this age group and you can be sure they will respond to the vaccine. Maybe he is trying to reduce demand for the vaccine for some reason.”

Greg Clark, the chairman of the Commons scientific committee, said: “It seems President Macron has made a mistake. This is absurd.”

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: “His reckless words are damaging to public health by playing the anti-vaxxers’ game on a false premise. In this regard, he surpasses Donald Trump.”

The EU has announced a list of 90 countries that are exempt from its export block but refused to include Britain, fueling fears that it could seek to withhold the Belgian-made Pfizer vaccine in retaliation to AstraZeneca for refusing to divert supplies from its British manufacturing plants.

Confirming the new controls, the EU said: “To tackle the current lack of transparency in vaccine exports outside the EU, the Commission is putting in place a measure requiring such exports to be subject to Member State authorization .

“In the process of finalizing this measure, the Commission will ensure that the Ireland / Northern Ireland protocol is not affected. The Commission is not triggering the safeguard clause.

“If the transits of vaccines and active substances to third countries are abused to circumvent the effects of the authorization system, the EU will consider using all the instruments at its disposal.

“In the process of finalizing the document, the committee will also refine the decision-making process within the framework of the implementing regulation.”

While AstraZeneca argues that it is not required to re-route supplies to make up for a shortfall caused by a problem at one of its European factories, it is understood that Mr Johnson is discussing the possibility of releasing jabs to prevent the rapid turning of the rows. in a “vaccine war”.

Carl Bildt, former Swedish Prime Minister and co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said: “I hoped that the EU did not lead the world down the destructive path of vaccine nationalism. The whole success story of our continent has is part of open global value chains. “

The Archbishop of Canterbury also got into the argument, writing on social media that “Christian social teaching” originally inspired the EU, which has “solidarity” at its heart. He continued: “Seeking to control the export of vaccines undermines basic EU ethics. They have to work with others.”

On Friday, the European Commission tried to further increase the pressure on AstraZeneca by publish your contract with the company, which she said showed she was entitled to doses produced in Great Britain.

However, senior British lawyers said the contract appeared to show the contrary, while David Jones, vice-chairman of the European Research Group of Conservative MPs, accused Brussels of “pirating” vaccines.

AstraZeneca and the Oxford scientists who developed the vaccine pointed out that the EMA’s approval of the vaccine showed it was safe to use.

GPs have expressed concern that members of the public have already started to oppose vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine following incorrect reports on its effectiveness in people over 65 published by news outlets Germans earlier this week.

While the German vaccine regulator has restricted its use to people under 65, he made clear that this was due to a lack of data from the trials, due to the limited number of elderly participants, rather than clear evidence that it was ineffective.

France announced on Friday that it was tightening its border controls from Sunday, banning all arrivals from outside the EU except essential travel. Germany is also ready to ban arrivals from a number of countries affected by mutations in the virus, including Britain, according to a draft government regulation.

Visitors from the UK are already prohibited from entering both countries, with a few exceptions.