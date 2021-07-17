Further evacuations are ordered in Germany, even as other residents return to their homes after the floods.

Even if some Germans managed to return home on Saturday in the middle of the receding waters, the danger for others had not yet passed.

In Wassenberg, a town in western Germany near the Dutch border, authorities ordered around 700 people to evacuate their homes on Friday evening after a nearby dam burst, officials said on Saturday. city.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

The evacuations were precipitated by the rupture of a dam on the Roer River, a tributary of the Rhine, which crosses the western regions hardest hit by the floods.

In other nearby towns, residents were gradually returning home and for the first time since floodwaters rushed earlier this week, given what had been ruined: books, heirlooms and centuries-old family businesses. .