Further attacks and dire conditions afflict the African Sahel, says Security Council

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, told delegates that the fight against armed groups in the Sahel has intensified since the end of 2020. He described the Joint Force deployed for the first time in 2017 by the ” Group of five ”(G- 5) The Sahel countries – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger – as an essential element of the security response in the region.

“ Ever more difficult ” environment

The countries of the Sahel region have seen a escalation of attacks by armed extremist groups in recent years, frequently hitting security forces and civilians in their daily lives.

A single attack by armed men on January 2 left more than 100 dead in a village in western Niger. On April 21, President Idriss Déby Itno of Chad was killed after being wounded in clashes with rebel groups.

Regional troops deployed through the G-5 Sahel Joint Force, as well as the staff of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and French-led Operation Barkhane are struggling to stem the violence.

Describing efforts to respond to the “ ever more difficult ” environment, Mr. Lacroix said today that the Joint Force also faces major challenges in its operational and logistical capacities, such as transport and l supply of its troops.

Step forward

Despite these challenges, the Joint Force and its partners have made significant progress against extremist groups in recent months.

Launched in August 2020, the so-called “Sama 2” anti-terrorist operation continued this year. “Sama 3” – supported by the deployment of an additional battalion from Chad – was launched in March. In the meantime, the Joint Force has continued to strengthen its operational capacities.

Strengthening the police component of the Joint Force will be an important next step, allowing better control of military operations and linking them more closely to statebuilding, human rights and sector reform efforts. of Justice.

In addition, Mr. Lacroix welcomed the demonstration of the G-5 Sahel’s commitment to investigate and prosecute serious allegations of sexual violence, allegedly committed by some of its troops.

Financing debate

Referring to an assessment of the support provided by MINUSMA to the G-5 Sahel Joint Force, which was carried out at the request of the Council, Mr. Lacroix said the predictability of funding was a source of concern.

“It is essential that [the Joint Force] receives the assistance it needs to carry out its mandated tasks, ”he said, noting that the current support model presents operational challenges and leaves little room for flexibility.

In this context, he said the United Nations, alongside the G-5 Sahel and other partners, continued to call for more predictable funding. Questions about how best to fund the Joint Force, as well as other peace operations across the African continent, are ongoing among Member States.

“Faced with the situation in the Sahel, the international community must be motivated by a shared responsibility to act … in a spirit of solidarity with the populations of the region”, he stressed.