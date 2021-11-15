Funding inequality: African agripreneurs pay a high price for start-up finance

Groundnut farm in Torit, South Sudan. Credit: Isaiah Esipisu / IPS.

November 15 (IPS) – Africa has placed its hopes in agriculture for job creation and the resulting poverty reduction. But its role is hampered by the high cost of funding.

Limited investments, high interest rates and limited support mean that African companies are losing out to their foreign competitors.

If we are to transform the continent’s food security and fortunes, African governments must help create an economic environment conducive to local investment, for example by amortizing lending rates and injecting billions of dollars of investment into the economy. sector.

And all stakeholders, including government, donors and the private sector, must work for a more equitable and inclusive approach to create local investments for sustainable agricultural growth.

Agriculture in Africa is the sector with the greatest potential for poverty reduction and job creation, especially among vulnerable rural populations and urban dwellers with limited employment opportunities.

Dr. Mavis Owureku-Asare

Agriculture today represents 23% of GDP in Sub-Saharan Africa, and agriculture-generated growth in sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to be 11 times more effective at reducing poverty than GDP growth in other sectors — a vital multiplier given that 65% of the continent’s workforce is engaged in agriculture.

While an absolute increase in investment is essential, Africa has been a land of opportunity for foreign investors. African entrepreneurs face some of the most difficult business conditions in the world. The resources needed to grow a business, such as finance, human and social capital, and infrastructure, are less accessible in Africa. Finance, in particular, is more expensive in Africa than in other parts of the world.

Most obvious of all the challenges, most African-led start-ups find it difficult to raise capital. Entrepreneurs and small business owners cannot easily access financing to expand their businesses. They usually face problems with collateral, high interest rates, additional bank charges, inability to evaluate financial proposals, limited financial knowledge, which makes it difficult for small businesses to access finance.

On the flip side, US venture capital and private equity dominate Africa, but they mostly fund other foreign founders as indigenous entrepreneurs struggle to raise funds. Some attribute the funding inequity to a mix of issues, including lack of experience and understanding of the African market, general mistrust, and the tendency to fund West-based companies that operate in Africa.

For example, in Ghana, foreign companies that borrow in their home country assess 3-5% loans to do business in Ghana while locals have to borrow 23% to compete with these businesses. Even with continental free trade, these foreign companies have a roughly 20% advantage over local businesses and startups that borrow from within. Even with the government’s efforts to force dominant commercial banks to cut lending rates, Ghanaian businesses and startups still lose out with the implementation of the Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Dr. Cédric Habiyaremye

Even though some agribusiness companies registered with the Ghana Free Zone Authority and the Ghana Investment Promotion Center are exempt from income tax for ten years from the payment of duties on imported equipment, lower interest rates will go a long way to consolidating some of these interventions. for startups that need to borrow money to start a business.

Tax incentives alone cannot explain the other challenges of lack of infrastructure and problems faced in Ghana’s investment environment. The government should also address land acquisition issues with local and traditional authorities who own most of the land in Ghana.

Due to the inequity of funding, the start-up environment in Africa is lacking in many talents and losing many large companies to transform the food systems of the continent.

To build the next giants of start-ups on the continent, a few elements are necessary; set up support services for SMEs and develop relevant products for emerging African entrepreneurs; government agencies should commit to providing credit support to help reduce the risk of bank lending, reducing the need for collateral as well as the cost of borrowing; banks across the continent should work with entrepreneurs to help them prepare viable business proposals in accordance with their lending rules.

Public-private partnerships are a strong pillar and a good support system for agro-industrial start-ups to exploit. For example, a high yielding economic opportunity in the agrifood systems sector requires many components: capacity development tailored to the needs of local entrepreneurs and labor market opportunities; facilitation and mentoring to adequately access land, credit and markets; and improving opportunities for the inclusion of agripreneurs in political and strategic debates.

Certainly, there are exciting steps in the right direction. Organizations like Food systems for the future offer capital and wraparound services tailored to Agtech, Foodtech and innovative and scalable market companies with the potential to increase profitability and nutritional impact in Sub-Saharan Africa. Besides, Norrsken Foundation builds East Africa’s largest entrepreneurship and innovation center in Kigali, Rwanda, for education, innovation and entrepreneurship, forming an ecosystem that enables entrepreneurs to build strong businesses that solve local and global challenges. Google, the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and Seedstars World (to name a few) are also playing an active role in funding these green entrepreneurs.

However, this challenge is still very far from being resolved across the continent.

There is a need to enable African food systems entrepreneurs to develop or improve their business ideas and create a high quality business plan to support the launch or growth of their agribusiness business.

Until then, agriculture will fall short of its potential for economic growth in Africa.

Dr. Mavis Owureku-Asare is a Ghana-based food scientist. She is responsible for senior scientific research at the Biotechnology and Nuclear Agriculture Research Institute where she leads research and provides solar drying technologies to reduce postharvest losses in the tomato value chain. She is a food security consultant and Aspen New Voices 2020 Fellow.

Dr. Cédric Habiyaremye is a Rwandan agronomist, research associate at Washington State University, research director at Food Systems for the Future Institute, and agricultural entrepreneur developing solutions for a world free of hunger and malnutrition. He is a senior member of New Voices at the Aspen Institute.www.CedricNotes.Com